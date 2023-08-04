10 best Minecraft 1.20 mods to enhance vanilla experience

In the latest edition of Minecraft, there were various additions that were significant. Players got new mobs, biomes, and additional content to explore the blocky world. The original experience of the game, or in the gaming community, known as the vanilla experience, is fantastic and refreshing. Still, sometimes it can be limiting as well as repetitive.

That's where the mods come into the picture. The slightest tweaks and changes make gameplay smoother and reward a more seamless experience. Unlike some other mods, vanilla mods are additions where they don't alter the game drastically. While having the mod installed, players can still experience the original gameplay.

To make your life easier and gameplay smoother, here are the ten best mods to enrich your Minecraft's vanilla experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

From Obsidian boat mod to OptiFine, these mods will enhance your Minecraft experience

10) Obsidian boat mod

This mod introduces an Obsidian boat, offering resilience to lava. Navigating the Nether or lava-filled regions becomes more accessible and safer with this boat. Notably, the obsidian boat outperforms the regular boat in terms of durability and speed while accommodating two passengers. Craft it using five obsidian blocks and get ready to ride in the Nether.

9) Nature Arise

Nature Arise is an enchanting Minecraft mod that enriches the world with new biomes like the Cherry Forest and Bamboo Forest, as well as gleaming geodes containing gems like Amethyst and Ruby. With added ores and minerals such as Copper, Tin, and Silver, players can craft unique armor, tools, and weapons.

The mod also introduces new foods and beverages like Cheese, Butter, and Coffee, each offering distinct effects. Alongside an array of fresh flowers, plants, mobs, structures, and items, Nature Arise elevates the game's beauty and challenges.

8) Chunky

This pre-generator mod can you help boost your Minecraft performance, enabling efficient chunk-generation tasks. You can manage tasks, customize their shape, center, radius, pattern, and world. Pause, continue, cancel, or reload your tasks while obtaining detailed information on progress.

7) Pandora’s Box

Open a mysterious 3D box with this mod, unleashing unpredictable effects. From spawning mobs and changing weather to creating structures and granting items in Minecraft, the box can have positive or negative impacts. The contents generated from the box are random. This mod was inspired by the Greek myth of Pandora, who unlocked a box releasing the world's evils.

6) Immediately Fast

Optimize your Minecraft game performance with this mod that enhances the immediate mode rendering system for GUI elements. The results can be effectively seen if you have a slow or low-end PC. The mod lowers lag and stuttering by reducing CPU usage, making it ideal for low-end computers or GUI-intensive servers.

5) Falling Leaves (Fabric)

The newly added Cherry blossom trees in Minecraft 1.20 have the beautiful effect of falling petals and now you can experience the same with this mod where leaves gently fall from trees.

You can configure which types of leaf blocks will drop leaves and the frequency of their descent, adding a touch of realism and beauty to your world. The mod is compatible with any modded trees and any resource pack changing leaves and is 100% client-side.

4) Macaw’s Paintings

Decorate your world with over 40 new paintings in a vanilla-fitting style. This mod includes improvements to old paintings and introduces various sizes, providing more creative possibilities in Minecraft.

The paintings are randomly generated and have different themes, such as nature, animals, fantasy, and more. The art was made by Peachy, a talented artist who collaborated with sketch_macaw, the mod creator.

3) Bookshelf

This is a library mod that allows you to add other mods easier. (Image via CurseForge)

This core/library mod enhances your Minecraft experience. It enables different mods to use parts of the same code base. This cuts down the amount of time and effort needed to create certain mods and features.

The Library’s code base is also tested in a broader range of situations and communities, which can result in fewer bugs and better performance in mods. This comes in great help, especially if you are a modder for the game.

2) Xaero’s Minimap & World Map Waystones Compatibility

Use Xaero's Minimap and World Map mods in harmony with the Waystones mod through this compatibility patch. Seamlessly see the way stones are on your maps and teleport between locations more conveniently, customizing map settings to suit your preferences.

1) OptiFine

OptiFine is essential for every Minecraft player seeking improved game performance and graphics quality. OptiFine allows you to tailor video settings, enable dynamic lighting, enjoy smooth textures, add shaders, and more. Moreover, it addresses any bugs and glitches in the vanilla game.

For example, it can prevent chunk-loading errors, improve FPS, and reduce lag. OptiFine is compatible with most other mods and resource packs, and it also has its own mod installer that makes it easy to use.