How to find Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft

The star of Minecraft’s 1.20 update has to be the new Cherry Blossom biome. It really has players excited to figure out how to regularly discover this zone. Exploring this new area of the game will allow players to make a brand-new wood set, where each piece is stained with a light pink shade. This beautiful, Japan-inspired zone of the game isn’t impossible to find, thankfully.

Unfortunately, the Cherry Blossom biome is considered a rare section of Minecraft. Due to the randomized nature of creating a world, it will not be guaranteed to be in your seed. Here are some tips for finding it in your playthroughs of both the Bedrock and Java editions of the game.

How to find Cherry Blossom biome while exploring Minecraft

Look to the higher-altitude areas, towards the mountains (Image via Mojang Studios)

Though finding a Cherry Blossom biome in your Minecraft playthrough is random, there are clear hints on where you need to explore. This is only going to be found in high altitudes normally.

If you’re trying to find this biome in the game, look to the mountains. The Cherry Blossom biome can be found similarly to the Meadow biome. You’re likely to find them around mountains, but you aren’t guaranteed to find one.

Command to immediately find Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft

Note: This requires the player to use cheats, so you may want to play in a copy of your original world to use this method.

If you don't care about cheating as much, here's a great option (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another option is far easier than exploring the world. If you don't have much time but want to see the cherry blossoms, you have a better, swifter option. If the biome is anywhere in the seed, you can use the “Locate” command to find it.

First, ensure "Show Coordinates" is turned on in your settings. Then type the following command into the game.

/locate biome cherry_grove

It will give you the coordinates of the nearest biome that you can reach. Whether you walk there or teleport there, that’s up to you.

Use a specific seed that is guaranteed to feature the Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft

Seed Number: 6447622547687464

6447622547687464 Coordinates: 269, 127, 691

Finding a specific seed that is guaranteed to have Cherry Blossoms sounds like it’s an incredibly challenging affair. Thankfully, a Redditor that goes by the name of /KindlingPyre has a seed that you can use. It has a large biome not far from the spawn location.

The above Reddit post also has a Chunkbase link to show you where the desired biome is right in the game for your convenience. There are surely other seeds that will do this, but the above one is a sure thing.

Select the Cherry Grove biome template in Minecraft

If you want only one type of biome, this is another simple option (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, you can select the Cherry Grove biome while creating your Minecraft playthrough. Set your World Type to “single biome,” and choose Cherry Grove. This will ensure your entire playthrough is just one massive Cherry Grove biome, allowing you to experiment with this new part of the world easily.

No matter how you locate this place in your Minecraft world, it will offer plenty of new experiences. If you’ve wanted pale pink wooden household items, the 1.20 update has what you need.