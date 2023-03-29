7 best Minecraft seeds for villages in March 2023

The world the player creates in Minecraft is based on the seed they enter before generating it. Seeds are strings of codes that generate the same world as many times as used. However, using a seed in a version it isn't supposed to be used in may not generate the same world.

Players often use custom seeds found on the internet to generate worlds with unique and uncommon features, such as rare structures close to spawn with loot chests full of valuable items.

Minecraft 1.19 seeds to use for villages

Villages are the most common structure generated naturally in the Overworld. They are great to have close to the spawn point as the houses of different villagers can provide various items. The loot chests of village houses can have armor, food, tools, weapons, and even diamonds in rare cases.

7) Villages waiting for a bridge to be built (Seed: 6827004040584570045)

Two plains biome village separated by a river (Image via u/GamerNerdGuy on Reddit)

Minecraft Bedrock players can use this seed to generate a world with two plain biome villages close to the spawn. The villages are separated by a decent-sized river, making this the best place to create a bridge allowing players to access both villages.

Another great thing about the village is that one of it has three blacksmith houses. Therefore, if the player gets lucky, they might find diamonds here.

6) Rare structures with a village (Seed: -1808205616)

Pillager outpost, village, and stronghold (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed is truly remarkable, boasting one of the most impressive structure generations ever seen. At 1437, 90, -872, players will find a pillager outpost, a village, and a stronghold beside each other. A dungeon with a zombie spawner can also be located below the village.

5) Witch hut, savanna village, and more (Seed: 3940649691949616)

A mountain with a mangrove swamps biome (Image via Minecraft)

Upon entering the world generated by this Java seed in Minecraft, players spawn in a plains village biome next to a swamp biome with a swamp hut.

However, the more impressive village can be located at 579, 63, 783, where a savanna village is generated on a small island with a beach biome, mangrove swamp biome, and savanna biome features.

4) Village on hill (Seed: -3420545457878987735)

A plains biome village on a hill (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft Java seed features a plains biome village that is perched on an unexpected hill, which adds an element of fun and excitement to the village location. What makes this seed much better are the different variants of jungle biomes that surround the village. Players will find this village at 27, 120, -36.

3) Double plains village (Seed: 2214029889386388578)

Two villages next to each other (Image via Mojang)

Within a distance of 300 blocks from the spawn point, this Java seed boasts two plain biome villages. The coordinate of the closest village is -143, 63, 240. Some of the features of the villages are generated inside a nearby ravine.

Having these many village houses close to the starting point will help acquire basic items such as food to get started in a new survival world.

2) Village encircled by jagged peaks (Seed: -3420545272208549476)

A ruined portal and a plains biome village (Image via Mojang)

With the release of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update, the mountains have become some of the coolest Overworld biomes. Having these tall snowy mountains surrounding the spawn point is great, but what would make them better is a plains biome village and a ruined portal right in the center.

This Java seed offers just that, making it a must-try for players who adore the new mountains. The best thing about the ruined portal is that its loot chest has multiple golden carrots.

1) Taiga village and mansion at spawn island (Seed: -3420545464665791887)

Taiga village next to the ocean (Image via Mojang)

A part of the player base enjoys spawning and starting their survival journey on an island, as the limited resources make it more challenging to get by every day. Sadly, these survival islands are hard to come across.

The aforementioned Java seed spawns the player on a survival island with a taiga village less than 180 blocks away from the spawn and a woodland mansion even closer.

Given the scarcity of resources available, quite a few players find it exciting to take on the daunting task of defeating the illagers residing in the mansion.

