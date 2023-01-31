Every pet mob in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is filled with all kinds of entities that players can interact with. From cute passive mobs to vicious hostile mobs, these entities drastically enhance the gameplay experience. As soon as gamers enter a world for the first time, they will need to interact with mobs to survive.

Out of all these mobs, some are passive and can be kept as pets. These are called tameable mobs. Players can interact with them, offer them food items, and befriend them. While some of them will be present alongside players and give them psychological support, others can deem themselves quite useful in Minecraft and help users in many ways.

Axolotl, Allay, Wolves, and 10 other mobs that can be kept as pets in Minecraft in 2023

Here is an entire list of mobs that can be kept as pets in the game:

1) Cat

Cat in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cats are usually found in villages and can be tamed with raw cod or salmon. They are pretty shy, and players need to sneak up on them in order to tame them. Once tamed, cats will follow players when they're not sitting. One of the best features of cats is that Creepers are scared of them and stay away from them.

2) Donkey

Donkey in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Donkeys are a useful, ridable mob that players can tame using wheat. When enough wheat is given to them, heart particles will generate, hinting that the mob has been tamed. Players can ride them and even attach a chest to them to carry more items while traveling.

3) Horse

Horse in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to donkeys, horses can also be tamed using wheat. When enough wheat is given to them, they will be tamed to allow players to ride them. Though chests cannot be attached to them, they are much faster than donkeys and are one of the favorite pets in the game.

4) Llama

Llama in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Llamas can be tamed by repeatedly riding them until heart particles generate over them. They are one of the least used tameable mobs since players cannot control them while riding and are only useful for carrying items through an attached chest.

5) Mule

Mule in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mules are rare mobs that only spawn when donkeys breed with horses. These can also be tamed by feeding them wheat. Since they are half-horses and half-donkeys, a chest can be attached to them, and they are slightly faster than donkeys.

6) Parrot

Parrot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Parrots are rare passive mobs that are found deep in jungle biomes. They typically spawn high in jungle trees but can be enticed by any seed. Once tamed, they will follow players and even sit on their shoulders.

7) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton Horse (Image via Mojang)

Taming a skeleton horse can be quite tedious and tricky. These rare mobs only spawn during thunderstorms and will activate a skeleton trap that spawns four aggressive skeleton riders. Players need to fight strategically and not kill skeleton horses. Once the fight is over, skeleton horses can be tamed by feeding them wheat.

8) Trader Llama

Trader llama will have a different appearance (Image via Mojang)

Similar to regular llamas, players can tame trader llamas if they strategically break the lead between the wandering trader and the llama. If players kill the wandering trader, the trader llamas will start attacking by spitting.

9) Wolf

Wolf in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Wolves are one of the game's most popular pets. They are found in different forest biomes and can be tamed by feeding bones. Once enough is fed, a collar will appear on their necks, and heart particles will be generated. They will follow players wherever they go and even attack mobs that the player attacks.

10) Axolotl

Axolotl in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are one of the cutest mobs in the game. They can be found in Lush Cave biomes. Though they cannot be tamed through conventional means, players can gain their trust by feeding them buckets of tropical fish. Moreover, Axolotls are extremely useful when fighting underwater hostile mobs, as they attack them and even heal players during the fight.

11) Fox

Foxes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Taming foxes is slightly tricky since naturally spawning foxes can never be tamed properly. However, if players capture two adult foxes and breed a kit by feeding them sweet berries, that particular baby will act as a tamed fox and not run away from the player.

12) Ocelot

Ocelot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ocelots are rare mobs that spawn in jungle biomes. They, too, cannot be tamed properly, but players can keep them as pets by luring them with raw cod or salmon and leashing them.

13) Allay

Allays trapped in Woodland Mansion (Image via Mojang)

Allays are new mobs that players can tame; however, they must first be rescued from Pillager Outposts or Woodland Mansions. Once rescued, players can offer them an item to tame them essentially. The mob will help users gather items that are dropped on the floor. These mobs can also be duplicated if an amethyst shard is offered to them when dancing to jukeboxes.

