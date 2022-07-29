How to ride llamas in Minecraft 1.19 update

Llamas are neutral mobs in the Minecraft 1.19 update, and players can use them as companions while traveling across the world. Like donkeys, llamas can also be used as a portable storage system since players can put a chest on them to store more items. However, when it comes to riding the mob, they are different from horses, donkeys, and mules.

Riding is a frequently used mechanism in the game through which players can sit on top of a mob. This can be used for taming or controlling the mob's movements. Usually, players control mobs like horses, donkeys, or mules with the help of a saddle to control them. Saddles can also be used to ride pigs and striders. However, riding llamas is slightly different from other mobs in the game.

Ways to ride and use llamas in Minecraft 1.19 update

Llamas can only be ridden but not controlled

Llamas are attracted to players who hold hay bales (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In Minecraft, players will only be able to ride llamas but not control them, unlike other ridable mobs. When players find these mobs in biomes like savanna, savanna plateau, windswept hills, and forests, they will instantly be able to ride them by right-clicking on them. This is one of the ways to tame them in the game.

The time it takes to tame them depends on the amount of temper level they have. For taming, 'temper' is considered a positive trait. Hence, if the temper is higher, the mob is more likely to get tamed. Players can either keep riding them repeatedly or feed them enough wheat or hay bales to tame them. Once they are tamed, heart particles will appear over them.

After getting tamed, the mob will not automatically dismount the player. If players try to use a saddle on the mob, they will normally be mounted again, without the saddle being on the mob. This confirms that the mob cannot be controlled while being ridden.

Llamas have a slightly different GUI

Llama GUI with carpet slot and chest slot (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players cannot control the mob while riding them; however, the riding position is still useful with llamas. While riding a tamed llama, players can press right click to enter a special GUI of the mob.

This GUI will look slightly different from what players usually see with horses and donkeys. There will be one slot on the left hand side, the llama itself in the middle box, and a plain box on the right. The left block is used to decorate and customize llamas. Players can place any kind of carpet in this slot to essentially dress the mob. They will look quite similar to the wandering trader llamas after a carpet is placed on them.

Moreover, players can also place a chest on the mob to enable the right hand side box in the GUI of the mob. Here, players will be able to store extra items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far