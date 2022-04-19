Minecraft Redditor creates a unique floating carpet with lantern

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with content related to the popular sandbox title. Players from all around the globe flock to the page and post everything from stunning builds and contraptions to funny and informative videos and photos.

People can even innovate certain tricks and showcase them here. It is a great community for anyone who plays the game. Recently, a Redditor named 'KyleWasWrong' posted a video where they showed how a floating lantern with any carpet could be made.

Players know that carpets can be placed on top of water if connected to another one. In the video, the player used this trick to hand the lantern from it and remove the water.

In the video, the player made a two-block tower with a one-block wide hole. The player placed water in the hole and put a carpet on one of the blocks. They then went inside and set up another carpet that covered the waterlogged hole.

The player went into swim mode and placed a lantern on the carpet. After that, they removed everything, including the water, leaving nothing but a floating carpet from which a lantern hung.

Reaction from people on the floating carpet with a lantern made by the Minecraft Redditor

Minecraft Redditors have always appreciated these kinds of innovative builds. The way the build's creator showcased how this decorative piece can be made so simply was loved by many.

The post received over 35 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day. People were amazed to see how the build was not breaking even after the player removed everything and let it float.

They asked specific questions about whether it would break if other blocks were placed adjacent to the build, to which the original poster replied that blocks could be placed easily.

Minecraft's physics also amused people because lanterns hung from a floating carpet. They humorously talked about how the carpet needed something to be placed on, and the lantern needed a ceiling to be hung.

This way, both the item mechanisms find their respective surfaces to survive and not break.

Some people were also confused about why water was used in the whole contraption.

Finally, some Redditors explained how the carpet could be placed over a water source block if correctly connected with another carpet present on a solid block.

Overall, the unique-looking decorative piece was appreciated on the Minecraft Reddit page. People discussed several aspects of the game physics, the contraption itself, etc.

The post is still going strong with loads of people coming to it and watching the floating carpet with lanterns.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar