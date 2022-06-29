How to get a saddle in Minecraft 1.19 update

Saddles are an interesting Minecraft item. They have been in Minecraft since beta and have no crafting recipe, despite the community begging for one for over a decade. While no recipe has ever been added, there have been new ways to find them added over the years.

Saddles grant players the ability to control horses and ride striders and pigs, with the first two being much more useful than the latter. This means that saddles are quite important for survival worlds.

Ways to get saddles in Minecraft 1.19

Structure Loot

A spider dungeon, one of several structures that can have saddles (Image via Minecraft)

For each of the structures below, the chest that can contain a saddle will be listed, as well as the percentage chance of finding the saddle on the Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft.

Dungeons

Dungeon chests have a chance to have one saddle. The chance is 27.9% on Java Edition and 28.3% on Bedrock Edition.

Ancient Cities

The newest structure, the ancient cities, have chests with a 16.1% chance to have one saddle on both the Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft.

Bastions

The hoglin stable chests, found in bastions, have a chance to contain a single saddle within. The chance is 13.6% for both Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft.

Desert Temples

Desert Temples are another structure that has the same chance of containing saddles in both versions of the game. There is a 23.5% chance of desert temples containing one saddle.

End Cities

End cities can contain several chests within them. They have a 13.3% chance of having a saddle for both the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

Jungle Temples

Jungle temples are one of the hardest to find structures in the game due to how overgrown jungles are. However, for those that do find them, there is a 12.9% or 12.8% chance of finding a saddle with them on Java and Bedrock Editions, respectively.

Nether Fortresses

Nether fortresses are a super important structure due to housing blaze and nether wart. And for intrepid explorers making their way through one, there is a 35.3% chance they will also find a saddle to take home. This chance is the same on both versions of the game.

Strongholds

Altar chests, found in strongholds, can contain a single saddle at the lowest rate of any structure that can contain saddles. The chance is 2.5% for Java Edition and 2.4% for Bedrock Edition.

Villages

There are three different chests that can be found in villages with a chance to hold saddles within. The first chest is a weaponsmith’s chest, with a 16.2% chance of having a saddle. The second is a tanner’s chest, which has a slightly higher 17.3% chance. The lowest chance chest is a savannah house chest, which has an 11.3% chance of having a saddle.

Mob Loot

A ravager, which will always drop a saddle when killed (Image via Minecraft)

There is a different kind of loot that can let players get saddles: mob loot.

Striders, found in the Nether, can spawn with a piglin riding them. In this case, they will have a saddle on them. They are guaranteed to drop the saddle, should they die. Looting does not affect this drop.

Ravagers, found with illagers during raids, will always spawn with a saddle, which they are guaranteed to drop on death. As with striders, this drop is not affected by the looting enchantment.

While it will not help players get their first saddle, any mob the players put a saddle on is guaranteed to drop the saddle on death. This means players can move saddles between mobs without the risk of losing them.

Fishing

Fishing is a great way to get some very unusual items. Since there is a chance for a fishing rod to fish up fish, junk, or treasure, players can get very interesting items from the water. For example, players can fish up things like water bottles, tripwire hooks, enchanted books, fishing rods, bows, or even saddles.

While the saddle only has a 0.8% chance of being fished up with a normal unenchanted fishing rod, the luck of the sea enchantment will increase players' odds of getting a catch from the treasure table, where the saddle is.

Trading

The last way for players to gain access to saddles is through villager trading. However, this method is less reliable on Bedrock Edition.

For players to get saddles through villager trading, there will need to be a leatherworker villager who uses the cauldron as their job site. Whenever a leatherworker reaches their master-level trades, they will have a trade in which they sell a saddle for six emeralds. Bedrock Edition players only get this trade 50% of the time, whereas Java Edition players gain access to this trade 100% of the time.

