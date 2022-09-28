How to make parrots dance in Minecraft

Parrots are friendly mobs that you can bring along on your Minecraft adventures. These feathered friends possess many different features, and they're even capable of dancing on occasion.

If a parrot hears some music under the right circumstances, it will start to dance. It can even do so while standing on your shoulder. This is allegedly a reference to the "party parrot" meme.

It is not difficult to make your parrot dance in Minecraft. However, you will need a couple of things, including specific items and blocks.

To make a parrot dance in the game, you will need a jukebox and a music disc. The type of music disc doesn't matter.

A jukebox and music disc will be needed to start a parrot's dancing (Image via Mojang)

You can use the jukebox and music disc on any parrot, regardless of whether it has been tamed or not. As long as the parrot is close enough to the jukebox, it will begin to dance to the music. It won't stop even after the disc's song concludes.

The only way you can end a parrot's dance is by removing the music disc, breaking the jukebox, or moving the parrot out of a three-block distance from the jukebox.

Steps you can follow to make your parrot dance in Minecraft

Follow the steps given below to make your parrot dance in Minecraft:

Find a parrot. You can find one in the wild, tame one, or even spawn it using a console command or spawn egg from Creative Mode. Place a jukebox near the parrot. The jukebox will need to be within a three-block radius of the parrot to get it to start dancing. Select a music disc and place it into the jukebox. If you've done everything correctly, the parrot should dance, even after the music itself has stopped.

The parrot should be in the vicinity before the music disc is inserted. For example, if you begin by playing a music disc and then spawn in a parrot, it won't dance when it appears even if it's close to the jukebox.

If the parrot is close by when the music disc is inserted, it'll dance until the disc is ejected, the jukebox is broken, or the parrot moves out of range.

You can even get multiple parrots in on the action. As long as they're all relatively close to the jukebox when the music disc is inserted, they'll join along in the dancing festivities.

There doesn't appear to be a maximum cap on how many parrots can dance around a given jukebox in Minecraft. If you place multiple jukeboxes near each other, complete with their own music discs, a massive parrot party is well within the realm of possibility.

Little things make Minecraft enjoyable, and this small aspect of parrots is one such example.

Mojang could have easily programmed these mobs without any quirks or features, but a small Easter Egg like this is a huge bonus that adds personality to the game.

