Minecraft redditors pay tribute to Technoblade on r/place

Minecraft Redditors have claimed a chunk of r/place to remember Alexander “Technoblade.” The popular content creator passed away due to cancer at the age of 23. However, the legacy they left behind has not been forgotten. Though many view this year’s r/place as a publicity stunt, many Redditors took the opportunity to remember the recently-passed content creator. The original art that was created was sadly taken over, but there is a new mural to help create.

As r/place is still ongoing, fans of Technoblade can still join the subreddit and add some pixels to help tribute the Minecraft superstar. At first, it might be hard to find, but it’s a delightful piece of art.

Technoblade tribute piece goes up on r/place courtesy of Minecraft redditors

Fans of the popular Minecraft content creator would overwhelm the Turkish flag and replace it with a mural (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft Redditors have decided to pay tribute to Alexander again during r/place. The fans of the content creator put another image of him up, but it was ultimately wiped away. A Turkish flag replaced the iconic content creator, though apparently not on purpose, according to the r/Turkey subreddit.

However, the r/place subreddit is always a place of controversy. Large content creators do what they can to control huge chunks of the customizable image, sometimes painting over other people’s work.

The Turkish flag was then replaced with a tribute to Alexander and his content, as seen in the above video. In seemingly minutes, the flag was removed, and a new logo appeared, this time honoring the content creator.

Now, there’s a large section on the right side of the map that offers a warm tribute to Technoblade. Even zoomed out, Redditors can see it right next to the r/IndiaPlace image.

The image itself is of a crowned pig with a sword at his side and the Technoblade logo above it. The crowned pig is a reference to Alexander's in-game character. In addition, you can see an “H,” which is the logo of Hypixel.

Hypixel was the content creator's home on the internet for some time. He started building his name as a content creator there. If you’re a fan of Alexander, you can head to his subreddit, where fans are working together to keep the mural alive.

Alexander was a beloved member of the Minecraft community. He left behind thousands of fans who continue to honor and remember him across the internet.