"Demolish this s**t!" - Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed wages war against Messi's community during the r/Place Reddit event

A couple of days after nearly meeting Lionel Messi in person, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed," took to the popular r/Place subreddit to desecrate the Argentine's face. For context, this subreddit enables users to place a single pixel every few minutes on a collective map. Eventually, they can create messages and drawings or depict individuals and objects.

As the picture on r/Place contained pixelated representations of several prominent figures, including Messi, IShowSpeed, a vocal Ronaldo fanboy, decided to deface the image. During his live stream, he encouraged his audience to place black pixels on Messi's face, ultimately leading to the removal of his face from the artwork. He exclaimed:

"Demolish this s**t!"

"Make it all black" - IShowSpeed's hilarious attempt at destroying Messi's face in r/Place

Long-time followers of IShowSpeed are well aware that the streamer is not particularly a big fan of Messi. Demonstrating his animus, he located Messi's image on the r/Place subreddit and actively encouraged his fans to strategically place black pixels over it to eliminate Messi's face from the artwork. He said:

"Everybody in my f**king stream, demolish this sh*t. Make it all black. Make this sh*t all black. Everybody in my f**king stream right now. Make this sh*t all black. If you're a real Ronaldo fan, make this sh*t all black."

He continued:

"Get this sh*t outta here bro. Demolish this sh*t. Demolish it. Demolish it now. Messi should not be up here. Make this all black. If you in this stream, go to r/Place, make this all black. Bye, bye Messi."

With IShowSpeed amassing an impressive viewership of over 35K people during the event, his call to action resonated with hundreds of his dedicated followers. Consequently, a significant number of participants swiftly responded by placing black pixels over Messi's face, leading to a gradual removal of the image.

For reference, here's a before and after comparison of the streamer's latest prank:

Before and after comparison of Messi's face on r/Place (Image via YouTube)

Currently (July 24), the football community has come together to rework the image. The current pixelated representation is of Messi and Ronaldo celebrating together:

Football fans rework the image (Image via r/Place)

Contrary to his status as a Ronaldo fan, IShowSpeed created quite a stir when a recent streaming session went viral. He was spotted donning a Messi kit during the broadcast.