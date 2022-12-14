"Is Messi the GOAT?": IShowSpeed's reaction to Argentina going through to the World Cup Finals has gone viral

Popular Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic IShowSpeed was having a hard time digesting the fact that Messi and Argentina qualified for the World Cup finals after watching their third goal against Croatia, and his subsequent reaction went viral over social media.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed reaction to Messi penalty Speed reaction to Messi penalty 😂 https://t.co/sSq5LyM8Sj

Known for his overt anti-Messi sentiments, IShowSpeed almost had a mental breakdown while watching the match at the stadium after Alvarez scored his second goal to seal Argentina's victory. Combining that with the fact that Ronaldo's quarterfinal bout with Morocco was probably his last World Cup match, the YouTuber was distraught at the thought of his idol not winning the tournament ever in his career while his rival would be going to the finals.

In fact, the Breakout Streamer of the year started to question whether Ronaldo was really the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). Talking to a friend and the audience, he repeatedly asked:

"What do I do? Is he the GOAT? Is Messi the GOAT? Is he the GOAT? Is Messi the GOAT? Is he? Is he? Is he the GOAT, huh?"

Is IShowSpeed not a Ronaldo fan anymore?

Popular for his over-the-top interactions and reactions on his YouTube streams, Darren "IShowSpeed" is known for dabbling in European football despite living across the pond. Apart from playing FIFA on stream, he is quite famous for his IRL football vlogs and has made a name for himself with songs released about the sport. A tweet about his recent World Cup song even got a reply from the official FIFA channel.

It's no secret that IShowSpeed is a die-hard Ronaldo fan. He's even interacted with other players, such as Lingard and Rio Ferdinand, where the topic of him potentially meeting the Portuguese star was discussed. His hit song Sewey is essentially a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

As such, the content creator has expressed anti-Messi feelings quite frequently, given that both players are the top contenders for the title of 'The Greatest of All Time.' Here's a recent tweet that illustrates this point:

If Messi has no haters, it’s because I no longer exist. If Messi thinks, I disagree.If Messi speaks, I ignore.If Messi fails, I’m happy.If the world is against Messi, I am the world.If Messi has 7 billion fans, I am none of them.If Messi has no haters, it’s because I no longer exist.

When Portugal got knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the quarterfinals, IShowSpeed was devastated for Ronaldo, but he still attended the semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia today. After watching the Latin American team win, the YouTuber appeared to have had something of an existential crisis and started questioning his support for Ronaldo.

His most recent tweet is being hailed by many as a shift in allegiance towards Messi as fans and trolls flood his replies with memes. He wrote:

"i don’t know about messi anymore"

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui i don’t know about messi anymore i don’t know about messi anymore💔

Fan reactions to the tweet

IShowSpeed's meltdown at the semifinals and his tweet about Messi have gained significant traction on Twitter. Here are some reactions from fans:

𝙂𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣 𖤐 @fearluka @SpeedUpdates1 you know speed a true football fan when he starts transitioning from ronaldo to messi now @SpeedUpdates1 you know speed a true football fan when he starts transitioning from ronaldo to messi now

FaZe Martoz @martoz @ishowspeedsui You have got the Messi tattoo already, it is meant to be. @ishowspeedsui You have got the Messi tattoo already, it is meant to be.

It is unclear whether IShowSpeed has truly changed sides in favor of Messi, but his reaction to the Argentine's goal against Mexico in the World Cup does make it look like he isn't much of a hater.

