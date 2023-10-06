10 best Minecraft clients in 2023

When new players install Minecraft, they usually run it through Mojang's official launcher, which gets downloaded with the game itself. This launcher has loads of great features and allows players to launch any of the four games offered by the Swedish company. However, there are a few third-party launchers or clients that allow users to add mods and make the title smoother from the get-go.

This article lists some of the best clients worth checking out for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 great Minecraft clients players can use in 2023

1) Lunar Client

Lunar is one of the most famous clients for Minecraft. It allows players to run the game with several kinds of mods.

There are around 65 mods that can be automatically updated and customized whenever desired. This way, players do not have to manually update and change mods again and again. Furthermore, the client promises to double the FPS.

2) Feather Client

Feather Client is another one of the famous modded launchers for Mojang's sandbox title. Apart from offering around 40 mods, performance boosts, and the ability to install other mods, it allows players to create a dedicated account through which they can talk to anyone who also has one on the client.

One of the most striking features of Feather Client is that it allows players to host a Minecraft server for free and easily add mods to it.

3) OptiFine Client

Though OptiFine is technically just one mod, it is considered an entire client in itself because of the number of features it offers. It is famous in the Minecraft community for not only boosting FPS but also offering a plethora of extremely useful video settings and even shader support.

For those who simply want to play the vanilla version of the game with great visual features and smoothness, this is the only client they will need.

4) Badlion Client

Though Badlion Client is one of the lesser-known options compared to Feather and Lunar, it still has some great features.

Apart from usual FPS boosting and mod support, the client also has a special anti-cheat feature that allows users to detect hackers on different servers. It also has schematica, a mod that can easily download terrain information from any world.

5) Labymod Client

Labymod is another popular client that focuses on FPS boosts and HUD customization. Players can completely change how their hotbar and other details look around them while they enjoy Minecraft.

Furthermore, Labymod offers many performance mods and tweaks to drastically improve the smoothness of the game. It is one of the older clients for the title and has received many updates throughout the years.

6) Cosmic Client

Though Cosmic Client is slightly older than other Minecraft launchers, it is still very useful in 2023.

Apart from offering mods and FPS boosts, this client provides cooldown timers for weapons, armor, and other gear that players use. It also allows users to customize the GUI however they want.

7) PvP Lounge

PvPLounge is another old client for Minecraft from which players can connect to its servers. As the name suggests, this client mainly focuses on enhancing the PvP experience by offering chat rooms, tips and tricks for combat, and more. Users will also be able to see real-time information about others and the server itself.

For those who are particularly into PvP battles, PvPLounge is a great client for them.

8) Meteor Client

Since Minecraft is a sandbox title, a lot of core game features can be altered. Over the years, there have been several clients offering bizarre features that are simply impossible in the vanilla version.

Some of them include walking on water, infinite jumping, zero fall damage, auto-clicker, and more. Meteor is one of the famous clients that offers these features.

9) Batmod Client

Batmod is a relatively new Minecraft client. Apart from offering FPS boosts and several unique mods, it also has one of the best HUD customizations, allowing players to add several important pieces of information about themselves and others on a server.

Furthermore, Batmod even offers extra skin customizations and Spotify music control HUD settings.

10) Tecknix Client

Tecknix is also a relatively new Minecraft client that is supported for Windows and Linux. It will soon also arrive on the macOS.

Like any other client, Tecknix has a great, clean UI with lots of customization for skins and available mods to download. When players enter a world, it offers simple and intuitive HUD customization settings with new HUD icons.