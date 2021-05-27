Top 5 things players should know about Bedwars in Minecraft

Bedwars is by far one of the most popular and enjoyable Minecraft mini-games to play.

Versions of this mini-game can be found on a variety of public servers, and it is likely that there is always an active bedwars game available to join at any given time. Bedwars requires a great amount of skill, so Minecraft players should practice often if they want to win bedwars consistently.

This article lists five important things about the Minecraft mini-game that players should keep in mind when going off into battle to defend their beds.

5 things Minecraft players should know about Bedwars

#5 - The Power of Parkour

Staying alive is one of the most basic goals in bedwars. The main way players are killed is by other players. To avoid getting caught by players on the opposing teams, it is important to tighten up on Minecraft parkour skills.

Because bedwars games often take place high in the sky on a series of floating islands, building across to other islands is an essential piece of gameplay. If being chased by an enemy team, a player may have to think quickly and break some of the blocks in the path that they are using. Having parkour skills means being able to hop across these gaps and escape other players without a problem.

#4 - Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Image via Hypixel

The power of friendship is evident in all the best bedwars teams. Teamwork is a necessity; every team member must support one another in order to take down the opposing teams.

Developing a team made up of Minecraft players with a diverse range of skills is a sure-fire way to intimidate the competition. Playing bedwars with friends is a great way to ensure that the team will function well together.

Being able to communicate with teammates via call or video chat can help the team keep tabs on what their opponents are up to and also prove to be extremely helpful when dangerous situations arise unexpectedly.

#3 - Confidence is Key

Image via gamerboy80 on YouTube

One of the most common mistakes players make while playing bedwars is to not fully commit to the play that is being made. Often, if a player hesitates before destroying a bed or jumping a gap, they can lose their chance at winning the game. If a player is able to keep their cool and play the game with a clear mind, they will often perform much better than a player who is not confident in the moves that they are making.

When it comes to being more confident while playing bedwars, practice makes perfect. After playing bedwars consistently, players will start to catch onto what kinds of jumps they can make, how many hits other players can survive, and how much time they will need in order to break a bed. Players can also practice their speedy building skills in Minecraft worlds of their own bedwars rounds.

#2 - Defense is the Best Offense

Image via Hypixel

In bedwars, a lot of the time, players who simply camp at their own base to protect their bed come out on top. Even if opposing teams have the upper hand at fighting, teams with a good defensive strategy can often outsmart enemies and win their team the game.

It is advisable to always have at least one team member near the bed at home base. Even though opposing teams can knock players out of the world, if the bed remains unbroken, they can respawn as many times as it takes to win the game.

Certain servers also allow for players to upgrade the blocks they use to protect their bed. Especially if PvP combat is not a strong suit of the team, players should spend their points on blocks that are harder for enemies to break.

#1 - Try, Try Again

Image via Landon on YouTube

One of the most important things Minecraft players should know about Bedwars is that it is okay to lose sometimes. Especially when players first start out, other teams who have been playing the game for longer may make it feel nearly impossible to win. However, losing is an opportunity to learn from mistakes.

In a game of bedwars, sometimes, the opposing team will showcase an innovative new strategy that can secure them the win. In those cases, it is important to be observant of how their feat was accomplished so that Minecraft players can potentially pull off similar moves the next time they play or think of ways to counter the strategy.

First-hand experience is the best way to learn, but thankfully, due to the popularity of the mini-game, there is a plethora of Minecraft YouTube content showcasing bedwars game-play - so much so it might be hard to find a video to start with.

Wildly popular Minecraft YouTubers Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap play together in this video with Purpled, a frequent bedwars player.

Minecraft YouTuber Hannahxxrose often plays bedwars as well and has an entire playlist for viewers to check out.