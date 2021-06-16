How to create custom maps in Minecraft 1.17 version

One of the best aspects of Minecraft is the ability to create anything. Whether that's in creative mode or survival, players have been crafting unique and incredible creations for a long time.

Players have created Hunger Games maps, puzzles and all kinds of other maps. Many streamers and YouTubers use these for content too.

Creating a world and sharing it with others is one of the most rewarding aspects of Minecraft. Custom maps are some of the best and most fun worlds out there. Here's how to create one in Minecraft.

Minecraft custom maps

Minecraft custom maps can be anything the player wants. Many players typically create within several niches, like puzzle, action, PVP, horror, adventure, creative and parkour. Parkour maps have become popular among the voiceover community.

A simple parkour custom map. Image via 9Minecraft

The first step to creating a custom map is to start a new world. For many different types, like parkour, puzzle, and PVP, players may want to have a flat world. Starting a world will allow the player to set the world type to either flat, infinite or old.

Flat will spawn the player into an infinite flat world, making building a parkour course a lot easier. For other modes, like PVP or horror, the "old" world generation setting is best because it severely limits the amount of space available for exploration.

A flat world. Image via Shockbyte

Whichever type the players want to make is up to them. After that, all that's left is to start the world and create whatever they want. Whether that's a puzzle, a PVP arena, a horror show or a parkour course, players simply have to create whatever it is they want. The next step is to download and share the file. Players all across the world will then be able to access and play the world.

For Java, the process is pretty simple. Just open the Minecraft saves folder and find the world that needs to be shared. Compressing it into a zip file will make it easier for others to download. Sites such as MediaFire and CurseForge have servers to upload and download custom maps, and they can be stored here.

Java edition. Image via Windows Central

For Bedrock players, it's a little more hairy. Windows 10 is the easiest to navigate, as players will need to click the export world button on the world file. On iOS, players can access this in the “Files” app in the "On My iPhone” or related category.

Compress the file and rename it to a .mcworld extension. They can then find a similar site to upload to. The world then becomes available to everyone that plays Minecraft.

Custom maps are one of the coolest community aspects of Minecraft and are being made by tens of thousands of users every day. The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update is available on all platforms now. For more Minecraft content, subscribe to our YouTube channel!

