5 best Minecraft horror maps to play with friends

Minecraft has a plethora of maps at its disposal. Ever since adventure mode introduced maps, they have been one of the most successful pieces of extra content in the game. Maps come in various genres and categories, from adventure and parkour maps to puzzle maps and mini-games.

Horror maps are some of the most popular types of maps among players. They can be experienced alone in single-player or with other players in multiplayer mode. Horror maps bring the scary side of Minecraft to light, with maps depicting haunted mansions and creepy creatures.

Five great multiplayer horror maps in Minecraft

5) Scripos

The Scripos horror map puts players within a seemingly small building with winding passages and a plethora of rooms. However, the map is later discovered to be a labyrinth full of darkness and danger.

The player's objective is to survive at all costs while trying to escape the dangerous building.

Download this map here

4) For you

The For You horror map (Image via Minecraft)

This horror map is set inside a school. The map puts users in a large school building, and there are rumors of dead classmates coming back to life.

Gamers must now escape this school while trying their hardest to survive. It is recommended that they play this map with a brightness and master volume of 50% and turn the music off. This map contains some jump scares.

Download this map here

3) Pierce

The Pierce horror map (Image via Minecraft)

Pierce is a unique Minecraft horror map based on giving the best horror experience possible. Users spawn into a huge flat biome in the middle of the night. They can find an abandoned structure, which will serve as the primary location for the map's activities.

Players must explore the enormous building and unearth its secret while trying to survive the dangers associated with curiosity.

Download this map here

2) Hello Neighbour 2 - Nightmare

The Hello Neighbour 2 horror map (Image via Minecraft)

This map is based on the hugely popular horror and puzzle game Hello Neighbor. It follows the story of a mysterious man who is the sole neighbor of the player.

However, the neighbor is revealed to be a ghost, which forces users to find a place to hide and try to survive for as long as possible. Additionally, this map features custom resource packs and cameras.

Download this map here

1) Enderman: The Eight Eyes

Enderman: The Eight Eyes (Image via Minecraft)

Enderman: The Eight Eyes is based on the classic horror game Slender: The Eight Pages. Just like gamers had to collect eight pages to escape the map in the original game, they have to collect eight eyes on this map.

The primary hostile mob for this map is the Enderman. Users must finish and leave the map before the Enderman attacks and kills them.

Download this map here

Horror maps are some of the most widely played types of maps in Minecraft. They are perfect picks for Halloween and other creepy events within the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer