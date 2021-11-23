5 best Minecraft parkour maps for practice (2021)

With the introduction of the adventure mode in Minecraft years ago, the community started designing maps for players to play on. Each map gives players a different and unique experience and takes them on a journey that is unrivaled by any other map.

Parkour maps are a popular category of maps in which players need to get through an area by performing jumps and tricky maneuvers. Parkour maps train players who have difficulty traversing across Minecraft’s dynamic terrain and can help them improve.

Top five practice maps for parkour in Minecraft

5) The Great Fall

The Great Fall parkour map (Image via Minecraft)

The Great Fall is a vibrant and colorful Minecraft map, which focuses solely on parkour. It features 40 parkour levels, each with a different theme. The map has a ton of features, like elytra parkour, its custom-made resource packs, and a built-in timer. Additionally, players can find various cosmetic items hidden across the map.

4) Ascend

The Rainbow tunnel in the "Ascend" map (Image via Minecraft)

This map is an expansive parkour map with 64 different levels. Each level features various obstacles and a different theme. The map contains its full-sized map, which can be referred to from time to time for help.

3) Parkour Helix 2

Parkour Helix 2 is a sequel to the popular parkour map, Parkour Helix. It features over 60 parkour levels, many platforms, and obstacles. With each level, the player keeps going higher and higher. Reaching the top will finish the map.

2) No Time to Stop

This brilliantly-themed parkour map is based on the idea that every player should keep moving. If players are found standing still during their traversal of the map, they have a high chance of dying. The map has an online leaderboard, the positions on which can be competed for.

1) Blind Parkour

The Blind Parkour map (Image via Minecraft)

This unique take on a parkour map named the Deep Dark City. It involves the player completing parkour levels with limited vision. It takes players through a long obstacle course. The best part about this map is that players cannot die while traversing its levels.

Parkour is one of the most fun activities in Minecraft. The aforementioned maps can help people learn how to perform intricate jumps successfully and are good for parkour training and practice.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar