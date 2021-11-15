5 best Minecraft biomes for exploration

The almost-endless world of Minecraft provides a plethora of unique biomes for players to explore. In a regular world, players can discover over 60 different biomes. With each update, the list of biomes continues to increase making for more areas to explore.

Biomes are well-defined areas with distinct geographical features such as unique blocks, mobs, trees, natural terrain, temperature, and more. Because of their differences, some biomes are preferred for living, while others are meant for exploration.

While exploring Minecraft, players can find various structures, mobs, and magnificent terrain generation. Players bored of watching plains should travel over to other exciting biomes to explore. Here's a look at five biomes fit for exploration in Minecraft.

5 amazing Minecraft biomes for players to explore

5) Oceans

Ocean biomes (Image via Minecraft)

On the surface level, oceans are among the most peaceful places in Minecraft. However, players can discover many things after diving, ranging from exotic creatures like dolphins and sea turtles to valuable structures like shipwrecks and ocean monuments.

Every ocean biome has unique features that will attract all Minecrafters. Players can find corals in warm oceans, icebergs in cold oceans, and so on.

4) Eroded badlands

Eroded badlands are among the rarest biomes in Minecraft. Finding this biome is truly a sight to behold. Based on its terrain generation, eroded badlands are inspired by canyons found in real-life.

Eroded badlands feature tall, steep towers rising from the ground. Like other badland biomes, eroded badlands are also made of colorful terracotta blocks. However, because of its rarity, not many players find eroded badlands in their worlds.

3) Mountains

Upcoming mountains (Image via Minecraft)

Mountains are among the extreme places in Minecraft. The upcoming Caves & Cliffs update will take the mountain biomes to the next level by making them more realistic. Mojang will be adding many new mountain biomes to Minecraft.

New mountains will be able to generate up to an astounding height of 260 blocks. Players can download test versions to experience the upcoming mountain generation.

2) Shattered savannas

Shattered savanna (Image via Minecraft)

Like the eroded badlands, shattered savannas are also an example of Minecraft's extreme world generation. Players will find high steep mountains abruptly generating off the ground. Players who find a shattered savanna for the first time may think it's a glitch.

Shattered savannas are the closest thing to the natural generation in the Amplified worlds. With the 1.18 update, this biome will become more chaotic.

1) Cave biomes

Cave biome (Image via MinecrafT)

Cave biomes are one of the main features of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. After the 1.18 update, players will find lush caves and dripstone caves underground.

Along with cave biomes, Mojang is also adding noise caves to add new cave generation techniques. The developers have already started releasing pre-releases with all 1.18 features. Players will get to play the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs Part 2 very soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi