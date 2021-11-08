5 best Minecraft resource packs for low-end PCs (2021)

Minecraft is one of the most successful game franchises of all time, with over 140 million players each month. It has won countless awards and accolades and is widely considered to be one of the greatest games ever released. The game’s simplicity and availability allows it to maintain its huge playerbase.

While vanilla Minecraft is quite lightweight and has a small download size, many players do not have access to high-end gaming PCs. With supplementary content like resource packs released regularly, these players have a chance to make their copy of Minecraft look and run better.

Resource packs bring life and vibrance to Minecraft’s world. Using small tweaks, they make certain textures in the game better and make the game feel and look better. Listed below are five of the best resource packs for low-end PCs.

Top 5 Minecraft resource packs to run on low-end PCs in 2021

5) Brunozamp Foliage (Basic version)

The Brunozamp Foliage resource pack in action (Image via Minecraft)

This resource pack improves and tweaks the foliage in Minecraft, adding some detail to it while keeping the vanilla look and feel of Minecraft. The parent pack has four versions: High, Compatible, Medium, and Basic. The Basic version is best suited for low-end PCs.

Download this resource pack here.

4) 8-Bitcraft 2

This resource pack changes every texture in Minecraft to 8x8 pixels. This compliments the “vanilla” aspect of the game. The 8x8 textures bring with them the classic feel of Minecraft, which will prove to be nostalgic for older players. It also runs well on low-end systems.

Download this resource pack here.

3) Faithful

The Faithful resource pack (Image via Minecraft)

This aptly named resource pack improves the resolution of every block in the game while retaining or staying “faithful” to the vanilla aspect of the game. The art style of the game remains intact, while textures of the world’s components are upscaled. This pack promises good performance along with a graphical boost for low-end gaming machines.

Download this resource pack here.

2) MoreFpsPack

The "MoreFpsPack" resource pack (Image via How2MC on YouTube)

The “MoreFpsPack” resource pack does exactly what it is named after: It increases the amount of frames output by the game. This is done by optimizing certain features of the game while retaining the vanilla look and feel of its graphics. This will favor players with low-end PCs, as they can have the best of both worlds: visuals and performance.

Download this resource pack here.

1) Jicklus

The Jicklus Resource Pack (Image via Minecraft)

This resource pack emphasizes its rustic art style when it is applied to Minecraft while staying true to vanilla Minecraft’s presentation. It mainly brings some texture changes and atmospheric tweaks to the game. This resource pack runs well on low-end PCs and can increase performance too. Sildurs shaders can be used in conjunction with this mod for the best results.

Download this resource pack here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

