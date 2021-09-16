5 best Minecraft mods that don't change the game too much

The Minecraft community loves modding the game to add new things and change how it works. However, some players do not enjoy excessively making changes to a point where it does not feel like Minecraft anymore.

Many mods have been created for these players that do not add game-changing features like multiple new blocks or dimensions.

Minecraft mods that do not change it drastically

5) Better foliage

Better foliage is a visual mod that, as the name suggests, makes the foliage in the game look more refined and realistic. The best part about this mod is that it does not significantly affect the game's performance, unlike most visual mods.

4) Clumps

Experience orbs (Image via Minecraft)

Players often experience lag or low framerates when using a mob farm or killing too many mobs. One of the biggest reasons they face these issues is that there are too many XP orbs that are dropped in a small area.

Clump is a famous mod that groups the XP orbs because of which fewer orbs appear on the player's screen. This significantly improves the game's performance in some situations.

3) Better Animal Models

Cow models in Better Animal Models mod (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

This mod completely overhauls the models of many mobs in the game and makes them a lot more realistic. It does not add multiple breeds or genders of the animals, as these features are not present in vanilla Minecraft either.

2) Serene seasons

Mid-autumn season in the game (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

In-game seasons are something many Minecrafters have been craving for a long time. Sadly, Mojang is yet to show any interest in adding seasons to the game.

Serene seasons is a well-known mod that adds many different seasons to Minecraft. The grass and foliage change throughout the year, and the temperature is also affected by the season in this mod.

1) Optifine

Optifine is a visual mod that is used by many Minecraft players. It is famous for having support for shaders. For those unaware, shaders are mods that can improve the game's visual quality and graphics. Aside from shaders, optifine has a lot more features that can improve the game's look and performance.

