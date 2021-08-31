How to install Optifine mod for Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft is a beautiful sandbox game, but there's no denying that its textures are a bit outdated. The blocky and low-quality graphics of the game allow it to run on many low-end devices.

If the player has a powerful computer and wants to run Minecraft at a higher visual quality, they can use shaders. However, in order to use them, players will need to install a visual mod called Optifine.

Shaders are not the only feature available in the Optifine mod. Minecrafters with low-end computers can use Optifine to make their game run smoother by removing unnecessary particle effects.

Installing Optifine mod for Minecraft 1.17

Players can follow the steps given below to install the Optifine mod for Minecraft 1.17:

Step 1: Download the latest Optifine mod available on the official website for Minecraft version 1.17.

Step 2: Launch the downloaded file. Players will need Java to be able to open it.

Step 3: Once it is opened, players need to click on the "Install" button.

If the player has never played the 1.17 version of Minecraft, the mod may not be installed on their computer. Once the mod has been installed, players will get the option for Optifine 1.17 in their Minecraft launcher. The mod can be launched from there.

Players need to ensure that the mods option is checked under the "Installations" tab, or else Optifine will not show up after being installed.

How can players install shaders using the Optifine mod?

Shaders can significantly improve the game's visual quality (Image via Minecraft)

Now that the Optifine mod has been installed, here's how players can try different shaders in Minecraft 1.17:

Step 1: Download any shader that is compatible with Minecraft version 1.17. BSL and SEUS are some of the best shaders to make the game look better.

Step 2: Move the downloaded file to the "shaderpacks" folder present in the application data folder of Minecraft. Windows 10 users can find it by pressing WIN+R and typing "%appdata%/.minecraft".

Step 3: Launch Minecraft and navigate to "Options." Players should then go to video settings. Find the "Shaders" option and select a shader.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh