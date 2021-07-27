5 best horror maps for Minecraft Java Edition

Horror maps are one of the most popular types of adventure maps in Minecraft, with some particular maps amassing millions of unique downloads.

Horror maps aren't for the easily frightened or faint of heart and typically tell a scary story with elements such as jump scares and eerie detailing throughout the map.

However, those keen on spooky thrills needn't look any further, as this article mentions five of the best horror-themed maps compatible with the Java Edition of Minecraft. However, they must be warned that these maps aren't for the weak.

Most suitable Minecraft Java Edition horror maps

1) Five Nights at Freddy's

The Five Nights at Freddy's Minecraft map recreation is one of the most popular horror maps

As one of the most popular horror games ever created, Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) should be distinctly familiar to any seasoned horror game fan.

This Minecraft adventure map takes on a blocky recreation of the Five Nights at Freddy's game map, giving players a similarly scary experience to the original standalone game.

2) Poison

Poison is a hugely popular horror map, with over 350,000 unique downloads despite only being released a few months ago. Unlike many other maps, it also includes multiplayer support.

The creator of this map (Potatoman) is notorious for creating tremendous and thoroughly terrifying Minecraft horror maps, with other popular, recognizable hits such as Demon Brain and Pacheco's Hell.

3) Granny

The Granny horror map boasts almost 200,000 unique downoads

Based on the hugely popular survival horror video game, the Granny map brings all of the spooky fun into the blocky world of Minecraft.

In this horror adventure map, gamers find themselves trapped in a strange house locked inside with an estranged bloodthirsty granny.

The map's goal is to somehow escape the granny's haunted house by completing a myriad of different tasks and puzzles.

4) The Redmoore Mansion Mystery

The Redmoore Mansion Mystery is a highly replayable and sophisticated horror adventure map that generates a uniquely terrifying experience for each and every player.

Like Minecraft's world generation system works, this map works by randomly generating certain elements such as lore, scares, characters, and specific rooms in the mansion.

To escape the mansion, users must first investigate its many secrets and uncover the dark truth of what's hidden within.

Download here

5) ANET

ANET is a Minecraft horror map with a focus on artificial intelligence

Fans of sci-fi might be interested in ANET, a Minecraft horror map with a modern twist. ANET occurs in the not-so-distant future, where a rogue AI breaks out of its cyber-containment and gains crippling control of the real world.

Players can choose to defend the side of humanity or pursue chaos and help unleash the ANET artificial intelligence system onto mankind. There will be numerous endings to this story, so they are advised to take all decisions wisely.

