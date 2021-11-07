Top 5 things to do in the End in Minecraft (2021)

The End dimension is one of the most dangerous places in Minecraft. While exploring the End, players will find clusters of islands made of end stone.

While on the islands of the End, one needs to be cautious as many endermen spawn here. They are one of the three mobs that can be found in this dimension.

Having said that, players can indulge in interesting activities in Minecraft's End dimension.

5 riveting things to do in Minecraft's End dimension

5) Create an enderman farm

As tons of enderman spawn in this dimension, creating an enderman farm is very easy. Notably, endermen drop ender pearls upon death.

Although players will probably never need a lot of ender pearls, creating this farm is worth the effort simply because of the XP gained by killing endermen.

4) Locate end cities

An end city in the game (Image via Minecraft)

End cities are one of the few structures that generates in the End dimension. While exploring them, players will find loot chests filled with valuable items such as diamonds.

Finding an end city is not easy. As the End is full of islands, players will have to travel by creating bridges of blocks.

3) Farm shulkers

Shulkers are hostile mobs that are spawned naturally in the end cities. Upon death, they drop shulker shells that can be used to craft shulker boxes.

In version 1.17 of Minecraft, players can also farm shulkers in a new and efficient way. Interested readers can learn more about it from here.

2) Defeat the Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

Ender Dragon is a boss mob, and defeating it is the main objective of Minecraft. Once the player has armed themselves well enough, they can take on the Ender Dragon.

Upon being defeated, the Ender Dragon drops a ton of XP orbs. Coupled with that, a dragon egg appears on top of the exit portal.

1) Acquire elytra

An elytra in the end ship (Image via Minecraft)

Elytra is one of the most amazing items in the game. Players can use it to glide across the Mineraft world. It can be found in the end ships that may generate with end cities.

Firecrackers are commonly used by experienced Minecrafters to gain momentum and fly with an elytra.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

