How to farm shulker in Minecraft 1.17

Shulkers are hostile mobs that spawn naturally in the End cities. Players can locate End cities on the outer islands of the End dimension. Shulkers guard the loot present in the End cities, and they can hide in their shells.

If the solid blocks to which the shulker was attached breaks, it can teleport to another block. They have thirty health points (fifteen hearts in the game) only. So, killing them is easy their shell open.

How can players farm shulkers in Minecraft 1.17?

As shulkers are hostile mobs, they attack players with shulker bullets. When hit by a bullet, it inflicts a Leviathan status effect. Under this effect, players start levitating in the air.

A new game feature regarding shulkers was added in the Caves & Cliffs update part 1. When a shulker hits another shulker with a shulker bullet, there is a chance that a new shulker of the same color will spawn.

What are the conditions for a new shulker to spawn?

Duplication of shulkers in Minecraft may seem simple. However, quite a few conditions need to be met for a new shulker to spawn. Here are all the things that players need to keep in mind:

The lid of the shulker must be open when hit by another shulker's bullet.

When there are five or more other shulkers within eight blocks of the shulker being hit, there are no chances of a new shulker spawning. This is because each shulker in the mentioned radius reduces the probability by 20%.

The shulker getting hit by the bullet must be able to locate a new block to teleport. It will search and take a random block within a 17×17×17 cuboid centered on the shulker, and if there are no solid blocks for it to teleport to, no new shulker will spawn.

If the shulker has less than half health remaining after getting hit, there's a 25% chance it might teleport and not spawn a new shulker.

