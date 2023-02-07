Minecraft player uses custom data pack to remove forests satisfyingly 

Removing trees can be very tedious in Minecraft. When players need to clear out an area, removing each block of every tree is pretty slow. Unfortunately, there aren't many ways to do it better.

That was the case until this particular Redditor came up with a new command in a data pack to instantly remove trees without leaving any evidence they were ever there. Check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor comes up with a command to instantly remove trees

In the video, a player goes about removing trees with insane ease. Using an enchanted tool with Efficiency to remove blocks makes it very fast, but this command makes it instantaneous.

The command uses TNT blocks (Image via Logodotzip on YouTube)

The Redditor puts a block of TNT onto a tree and ignites it. Typically, this would cause the TNT to ignite, and a few seconds later, it would explode and light things on fire, especially wood blocks.

In this case, it simply causes the whole tree to disappear, down to the leaf blocks.

The Minecraft community has loved this post. They've given it a lot of positive attention in the comments.

One came up with a clever way of naming the command. While deforestation is a harsh term that can negatively affect the world, it's something Minecraft gamers are very familiar with. It's nearly impossible to build without committing deforestation in some way.

Several commenters were so impressed that they wanted to find out how to do this themselves. It's incredibly difficult to do, but it's a very popular way to remove trees.

Though not the original poster, one commenter had a theory on how they would accomplish something like this. Naturally, it requires a lot of work with command blocks, which can be difficult for the average gamer.

Many commenters agree: Not only is this a handy feature, but it is also very satisfying to watch. One moment, there's TNT on a tree, and the next, there's nothing there at all. Not even a single leaf block is left.

A couple of commenters wondered whether this could be done with other blocks. They could, theoretically, use the same function to remove large swaths of dirt, stone, or grass. However, the original poster said it gets far too laggy even to try that.

Several commenters requested the ability to do this themselves. Gone are the days of harvesting each block of wood and then either waiting for the leaves to despawn or breaking them.

One player pointed out that there was no explosion, which is half the fun when using TNT.

However, the explosions are the exact thing a command like this exists to remove. Explosions cause damage, and they can light surrounding blocks on fire, which is not at all a concern with this command.

The Minecraft community seems to love this particular post. Not only is almost every single comment filled with love and positivity, but it also has nearly two thousand upvotes in just 12 hours at the time of writing.

