Minecraft player uses AI generated images to create builds

Minecraft players have the unique ability to build whatever they want. This often means something they imagine or see from real life or other media. It is rarely done where someone recreates something that's not been seen before or from their imagination, but that's what this player did.

Instead of creating something they like or have seen, they AI-generated builds and tried to build them off the image. It resulted in a few cool constructions.

Minecraft Redditor stuns the community with excellent, creative builds

The post below showcases the Minecraft Redditor's exceptional building talent. They had to take randomly generated builds and turn them into something tangible in the game.

Not only is this a unique way of building, but it's also awe-inspiring. It's creative and nicely done. Natually, the community loved it. Users have given it a ton of positive attention in the comments.

The AI recreations from Minecraft (Image via u/Awpenheimerr on Reddit)

There aren't perfect blocks for what crafters may want to build, so building something entirely generated can be difficult. One commenter discovered that and gave props to the original poster.

Minecraft is already a very nostalgic game for a lot of reasons. For one player, this particular post harkened back to the old days of building within the game.

One gamer thinks this is the perfect use of artificial intelligence. People use it for many reasons, but this does seem like an excellent use of technology.

Another player took it a step further, saying that AI should only be used to create art.

Doing something like this is difficult enough, but doing it twice with two different AI-generated builds is impressive. Many commenters gave credit where it was due, as this is impressive work.

AI can be tricky and often doesn't do what people want. That seems to be what happened with the generated builds, as they don't look good. Nevertheless, one commenter gave credit for making the most out of a tough situation.

Another commenter had a similar thought. AI isn't perfect, even if it is a beneficial technology.

The building skill on display here is impressive. So much so that one commenter wanted to implement unrelated techniques in their dissimilar builds.

Another commenter believes there could be an even better way to do this. Instead of building Minecraft houses, one could generate square and block-based houses. This would make them buildable in the game without overwhelming or confusing the AI.

The community loves this post. It's a unique way to play the game and a genuinely exciting build method. Most people recreate existing builds from real life or elsewhere, but it doesn't often happen that people recreate something made up on the spot.

As a result, they've given the post a lot of love. So far, the post has received nearly 4.5 thousand upvotes (not to mention all the love in the comments).

