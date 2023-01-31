How to use smithing templates in Minecraft

The Minecraft 1.20 update is coming sooner than expected. It's slated for 2023 and is very likely on the way soon. It has been announced for a while and has several features being tested in snapshots, such as hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, camels, and more.

Recently, Mojang announced it would add a popular feature to the update: armor trim. This is a way that players can customize their armor without just using different kinds or enchanting pieces of it.

To achieve this, players will (when the 1.20 update is released for everyone or when they get the latest snapshot) need to use smithing plates. Here's how to get them and how to use them.

Minecraft 1.20 update: How to obtain and use smithing templates

Smithing templates will be available for all Minecraft players when the 1.20 update is released, which currently does not have an official release date.

12 different smithing templates can be used to craft armor trims. They will be available in different structures when they are officially in the game for everyone.

Here are the structures and the chests where they can be found:

Bastion remnant

Treasure chest

Hoglin stable chest

Generic chest

Bridge chest

Shipwreck

Treasure chest

Map chest

Supply chest

Desert temple

Stronghold

Altar chest

Library chest

Nether fortress

Pillager Outpost

End City

Woodland Mansion

Ancient City

Jungle Temple

They can be replicated with crafting, though. Players will need seven diamonds and one of the following to make one:

Netherrack

Cobblestone

Sandstone

End Stone

Blackstone

Purpur Block

Prismarine

Cobbled Deepslate

Mossy Cobblestone

Armor trim possibilities (Image via BrosClanYt/YouTube)

Minecraft Wiki has the following things to say about them at the moment:

"The netherite upgrade and the rib armor trim are crafted from netherrack; the coast, sentry, and vex armor trims are crafted from cobblestone; the dune armor trim is crafted from sandstone; the eye armor trim is crafted from end stone; the snout armor trim is crafted from blackstone; the spire armor trim is crafted from purpur block; the tide armor trim is crafted from prismarine; the ward armor trim is crafted from cobbled deepslate; and the wild armor trim is crafted from mossy cobblestone."

On top of that, these armor trims can be dropped from an Elder Guardian. Each one has a 20% chance to drop one tide armor trim.

It is available through the latest Java snapshot and will soon be available on Bedrock betas and previews. Until then, here's how to get it on the latest snapshot:

Open the Minecraft Java Edition Launcher. Visit the Installations tab. Enable the latest snapshot. Return to the Play tab in the Launcher. Start a brand new world and begin playing if you want to try out the newest features and the latest updates. In that new world, ensure in the world settings that Experimental Features are toggled on. This will give access to all the upcoming 1.20 features.

Stay tuned for when all of this is available to Bedrock through Betas and Previews.

