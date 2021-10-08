What is error code Terracotta in Minecraft? 

Minecraft players often experience error messages that can either lower the quality of their experience or sometimes prohibit them from playing entirely. That can be really frustrating, although it's something gamers who play any kind of game are familiar with. Error codes are a part of life with video games and consoles.

One particular error code in Minecraft, the Terracotta error code, is a particularly frustrating one for Minecraft players because it does prohibit them from playing, often keeping them logged out. Here's what to do if that happens.

Circumventing the Terracotta error code in Minecraft

If players have received the Minecraft Terracotta error code coupled with a failure to login, they can try this method:

Players on Pocket Edition have indicated that signing in to the Xbox app then logging in with the same information as they do on Minecraft seems to help.

Additionally, players have reported that repeatedly clicking sign-in seems work as another option

Pocket Edition users seem to report having this issue more often. Image via Minecraft

However, for players who aren’t on the Pocket Edition and are using some other Bedrock version or Java Edition, these steps can help:

Log out of all Minecraft accounts, including the Microsoft account, and close any Minecraft app. Restart and try again.

Ensure the correct password is being used, or reset it if necessary.

Download the Xbox app to log in instead of using a web browser

Ensure that the Minecraft app is completely up to date

It might end up just needing time before it fixes, in which case patience is necessary.

As a last resort, sometimes deleting and reinstalling an app can help, but it'll delete the data, too, so save anything that needs to be saved.

These are the best tips towards defeating the pesky Terracotta error code in Minecraft. However, they're not foolproof. If the issue persists, perhaps contacting Mojang will shed some more light on the situation.

