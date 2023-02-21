Minecraft player creates data pack to add trims for tools and weapons 

Minecraft recently added armor trims as part of the 1.20 update. The update is not yet out and there's no official release date for 2023, but it has been shared as part of the latest snapshots.

These experimental features give players access to the game's upcoming updates, and it's clear that one Redditor was inspired by the new armor trims.

They took it upon themselves to introduce this feature not just for armor, but for weapons and tools, too. Check out the results below:

Minecraft Redditor designs data pack for weapon trims

The trims on display from the Redditor are interesting. The first thing the Minecraft player does is put a Netherite sword with a diamond weapon trim.

It came out as a diamond sword encased in Netherite, which looked so much better. All of the trims are more visually appealing than standard enchanted weapons.

The newly trimmed sword from the data pack (Image via u/JoeFly2009 on Reddit)

The pack is an excellent addition to the game that many players would like to see soon in its vanilla version.

One commenter said they believe this is an excellent and fairly useful change:

"I love the idea of trims for tools. It would make keeping track of my specific enchanted tools much easier at a glance than hovering over its name and looking at the enchant. I wish and hope that trims come to the Elytra (for players who don't have capes and to customize their caped elytras further), and for horse armor (imagine the faction wars with horse trims for matching teams!)."

For example, if a crafter has a Fortune III enchanted Diamond Pickaxe and a Slik Touch I enchanted Diamond Pickaxe, the trim they use on it could be an easy way to delineate. The same goes for the various sword.

The commenter seems thrilled to finally see this in the game, even if it's not yet part of the vanilla version.

Many players are very excited to try this data pack out for themselves. A user commented:

Several commenters believe Mojang Studios should take note. Since they've added armor trims, weapon and other trims are theoretically possible. They also believe this is only the first of many steps for Minecraft.

One commenter thought that the data pack itself didn't have to be so complex. This is a relatively straightforward addition to the game after all.

Unfortunately, that wasn't possible, as the Minecraft Redditor stated:

"I agree with you. However, because of Data Pack limitations, I can't do that without losing the enchantments of the tools."

Regardless, this is a fantastic addition to the game. Obviously, the community loves it and would like to see it added to the vanilla game eventually. If they're willing to add armor trims, then weapon trims are potentially not far behind.

Perhaps this can motivate Mojang Studios to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later on the issue. Either way, it is a possibility in the future.

