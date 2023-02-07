5 best Minecraft Bedrock servers in 2023 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has come a long way since its release, and the community has welcomed it with open arms. As a result, tons of servers have either been created or modified to accommodate Bedrock players from all around the world.

Now that Bedrock Edition has been a part of the Minecraft lexicon for over a decade, there are more servers than ever to dive into and enjoy. Regardless of what kind of gameplay players might be looking for, there's undoubtedly a server out there to accommodate them. Just as there are numerous game modes, more than a few servers have many players to enjoy the game alongside.

If players are looking for great Minecraft Bedrock servers in 2023, there's certainly no shortage of them.

Minecraft Bedrock Servers Worth Checking Out as of February 2023.

1) Hypixel

Hypixel remains the golden standard of Minecraft servers (Image via Hypixel.net)

Long considered the top Minecraft server worldwide, Hypixel has only improved over the years. While the server began as a Java Edition exclusive, the developers and staff have been able to accommodate Bedrock Edition players as well. With 19 different game modes to enjoy and thousands of players active on any given day, players won't lack enjoyment and variety for as long as they're connected to Hypixel.

2) MCHub

If players are hunting for the marquee game modes in Bedrock Edition, MCHub might satisfy. Specifically, this server specializes in Prison and Skyblock gameplay, and MCHub's Prison/Skyblock worlds are incredibly well-developed while still being accessible with a shallow learning curve. If players aren't careful, they can sink countless hours into MCHub's server gameplay along with thousands of other fans.

3) Mineplex

Mineplex is one of the few Minecraft Bedrock servers partnered with Mojang and Microsoft (Image via Mineplex)

Mineplex is an excellent Minecraft Bedrock server with 13 different game modes, many of which are unique. Players can compete in Cake Wars or Survival Games, build projects in Master Builder or Build Battle, or relax with Draw Thing and Arcade. Mineplex's popularity led to its official partnership with Microsoft and Mojang, so it isn't going anywhere soon. Thanks to its community and partnerships, Mineplex is still going strong in 2023.

4) CubeCraft

Another great Bedrock server with an official Mojang/Microsoft partnership, CubeCraft is a server that's constantly bustling not only with players but with new content from the developers. In 2023, the developers have already kicked off a Lunar New Year event with plenty of contests and other events waiting for the later parts of the calendar. This helps ensure that players never get bored, as there's always something going on even when the traditional Minecraft game modes get a little stale.

5) The Hive

The Hive recently released its own Block Party minigame (Image via HiveMC)

A server dating back several years, The Hive remains a top option for Bedrock and Pocket Edition fans. It includes a ton of custom content, from cosmetics to tailor-made minigames. The Hive also has many events and contests to participate in, and thousands of players enjoy this server daily, so players will always be able to find comrades and rivals to enjoy the various game modes with.

The Hive was developed and founded from the beginning to cater to Bedrock Edition, so players shouldn't encounter any conflicts that can occasionally occur regarding specific servers with Java/Bedrock cooperative functionality. This server is made by Bedrock players, for Bedrock players, and it appears that this will continue to be the ethos of The Hive for the foreseeable future.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes