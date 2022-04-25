5 best Minecraft servers for Hunger Games in 2022

There are many different ways that players can choose to spend their time while playing Minecraft. From seeking out the Ender Dragon to building complex redstone systems, there is a lot to do in the procedurally-generated game.

Other times, players may want to do something different, like participate in the Hunger Games in Minecraft. For fans of the series, this may be a dream come true.

5 best Minecraft servers for Hunger Games that players should try out in 2022

For players who are looking to get involved in a Hunger Games server, they should know what they are getting into. Fans of the series probably know that when a player is involved in the Hunger Games, they are competing in a battle royale style game.

Players must face off to be the last person standing in this fun take within Minecraft. Players can join special servers to play with other interested players.

How players can join a server in Minecraft

Joining a server in Minecraft is very easy. There are only a few steps that players must follow in order to join them. But first, players will need to find the server IP address that they will need in order to join the server. Once they have that, they should follow the following steps in order to access the server:

Copy the IP address of the server.

Start Minecraft, navigate to Multiplayer and hit 'Add Server.'

Player should then input what they want to call the server in the Server name box.

Players should then paste or manually enter the IP address into the IP address box.

Then, players should click 'Done.'

Once this is completed, if done correctly, there should be a server list that will come up. These lists will showcase all of the available servers that interested players can join. They can simply pick the one they wish to join and then enter from there.

1) Manacube

IP address: play.manacube.com

Manacube is a special type of Hunger Games server that has been around for a long time. Since 2013, in fact, when the server launched. Since then, it has grown massively, having over 4 million total players who have tried Manacube.

There are monthly contests and prizes, and multiple game modes including Parkour, Skyblock and Prison. Players should try this world if they want a steady and reliable server.

2) Hypixel's Blitz Survival Games

IP address: MC.Hypixel.net

This server offers a special kind of Hunger Games experience for players of Minecraft. Hypixel's own Blitz Survival Games pit players against each other in search of the Blitz Star that spawns somewhere in the game.

Players must then find it to unlock a special Blitz Attack. Players, of course, must fight each other to possess this item and become the ultimate survivor.

3) Hive Survival Games

Players can easily get into the Hive server when playing Minecraft. When they go to the 'Join' button under servers, The Hive will come right up. Players can then join The Hive server and participate in the Survival Games.

For players who want to participate in a Hunger Games mode with unique mechanics like a new hunger system and special drops, Hive Survival Games is the right choice.

4) Applecraft

IP Address: play.applecraftmc.org

Applecraft has some truly unique offerings when it comes to player experience for something different on a Hunger Games server. Applecraft offers player shops, events, custom items and even towns.

This community has been ongoing for a few years now and players receive regular updates as they make their way to victory on the Applecraft server.

5) MC Central Hunger Games

IP address: mccentral.org

Players who are looking for something a bit different in their Hunger Games experience can find just that with the MC Central Hunger Games.

On this server, players can participate in a team-based version of a Battle Royale mode to be the last team standing. As players progress through the game and eliminate more players, they will need to work together to overcome all of the obstacles that come their way.

