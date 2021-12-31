5 best Minecraft servers similar to the Hive

The Hive is a well-known name for many long-time Minecraft fans. It was once one of the most popular Minecraft servers of all time and had some of the most high-quality minigames for players to enjoy.

Earlier this year, the Hive sadly closed its doors to stop accepting Minecraft Java Edition players. It still exists on the Bedrock Edition of the game, but for many Minecraft Java Edition fans, the experience is not the same.

However, there is a great selection of alternative servers that offer similar gameplay to what the Hive used to offer.

Top 5 Minecraft servers that are similar in style to the Hive server

5) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.com

Purple Prison is a high-quality server and a great alternative to the Hive (Image via Minecraft)

Purple Prison is one of the most popular Minecraft prison servers of all time. It offers a plethora of different game modes outside of just prison.

On this server, players can enjoy many great minigames such as parkour, dropper, sumo, and even 1v1 duels. This server has been around for almost eight years, has thousands of players at almost all times of the day, and even boasts an active Discord community of over 55,000 members. For anyone looking for a great alternative to the Hive, this server is a brilliant choice.

4) CubeCraft Games

IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

CubeCraft Games is an official Minecraft partner (Image via Minecraft)

Just like the Hive itself used to be, the CubeCraft Games server can be enjoyed on either Minecraft Bedrock Edition or the Java Edition. In terms of gameplay, CubeCraft offers a variety of high-quality minigames for players to enjoy.

The most popular of such minigames include PvP, EggWars, BlockWars, Parkour, and Survival Games. However, it is essential to note that CubeCraft uses a 1.9 style Minecraft PvP. Those interested in servers that use 1.8 style PvP can check out any of the others on this list.

3) Mineplex

IP Address: mineplex.com

Although no longer in its glory days of being the world's most popular server, Mineplex is still a great server to play and offers some exclusive high-quality minigames.

This server is a particularly great choice for players in search of an alternative to the Hive. This is because many of the most popular game modes are similar to what the Hive used to offer. For example, players can enjoy some old-school Hive-style minigames such as Skywars, Survival games, and Speed Builders.

2) Blocks MC

IP Address: play.blocksmc.com

Unlike any other server on this list, Blocks MC is a cracked Minecraft server. This means that absolutely anyone can join, even if they have not purchased an official Minecraft account.

This server features many game modes that are similar in style to those offered by the Hive. There are 27 different game modes to enjoy on this server, such as Bedwars, The Bridge, Lucky Block, and Skywars. All in all, it's hard to go wrong with Blocks MC, and it surely makes a good alternative to the Hive.

1) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is currently the world's most popular Minecraft server and boasts over 135 unique game modes for players to enjoy. Another reason why Hypixel is so great is the array of popular content creators that often play the server. These include some of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers of all time, including names such as Technoblade, gamerboy80, and many more.

For anyone looking for a brilliant Minecraft server alternative to the Hive, Hypixel is definitely one of the best options. For instance, just this year, Hypixel broke the all-time Minecraft player count record. The server had 200,000 concurrent players—a true testament to its quality.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu