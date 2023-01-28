How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.70.20

Mojang has recently launched the Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.70.20. It's one of the smallest beta versions for the sandbox title, but it fixes a host of bugs and adds small quality-of-life features that improve the gameplay experience.

Since the Bedrock Edition has to work properly on several different devices, it requires constant updates that remove various issues. Moreover, Mojang is gradually trying to bridge the gap between this variant of Minecraft and its vanilla version to satisfy the entire playerbase; hence, the studio is making some changes to Bedrock Edition accordingly.

Downloading the beta and preview 1.19.70.20 version is fairly easy, though it is not available on all devices that support Bedrock Edition.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.70.20

Windows 10/11

Search for the Bedrock Edition Preview version on the Microsoft Store and press install or update

Downloading the latest beta and preview version on Windows 10 or 11 is quite simple if you already own the main Bedrock Edition. If you are logged into the Microsoft account that contains the main game, simply follow these steps to download or update the most recent beta version:

Go to Microsoft Store. Search "Minecraft Preview." Select the 'Minecraft Preview for Windows.' You can either press Install if you're downloading it for the first time or click Update to get the latest 1.19.50.23 version.

If you have a Game Pass subscription, you can also access the beta version. The service also includes both the Bedrock Edition.

Xbox

Product page for Minecraft beta and preview on Xbox

Xbox players can also download or update to the latest beta and preview version if they own the base Bedrock Edition on their Microsoft account. Simply search for "Minecraft Preview," select the first search result, and click on "Install."

If the game version is already installed, an Update button will present itself that can be used to download the latest 1.19.70.20 offering on the console.

iOS

TestFlight beta program for the game's preview version can be full

Downloading it on iOS is slightly trickier. You must first sign into the Minecraft Preview Beta program on TestFlight, Apple's website for all beta applications. However, the program can be full. Unfortunately, you can only experience the latest release if you are already in the program.

That said, you must constantly update the beta versions to keep your spot on since TestFlight automatically kicks out inactive users.

Android

Android users can join the beta program to update and download the beta version of the game

Android users can also download the latest beta version of the game by simply heading into the Play Store, searching for the title, and joining the beta program seen on the product page.

However, on its official patch notes website, Mojang has mentioned that the 1.19.70.20 game version will be slightly delayed on Android.

