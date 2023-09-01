10 best realistic texture packs for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft has been around for over a decade now, and the community has developed various mods and texture packs to keep things interesting. Those looking to spice up their old world can use texture packs that imbue new life into Minecraft by changing blocks, mobs, and adding particle effects. Most of these texture packs are free, but some need to be purchased.

While there is a plethora of texture packs to choose from, a few stand out. Here's a list of 10 realistic texture packs that will improve your Minecraft experience.

Optimum Realism, ModernArch, and more awesome realistic texture packs for Minecraft 1.20

1) Pixlli Resource pack

Pixlli resource pack gives an enhanced texture-based experience (Image via resourcepack.net)

The Pixlli Resource pack made by illystray is regarded as one of the best options for enhancing the Minecraft experience. This texture pack adds more realism by cohesively combining original and improved textures. It changes almost every single block in the game. With the inclusion of Parallax occlusion mapping and PBR, blocks and items are rendered with more detail. Foliage in the game also gets a major facelift.

This texture pack requires shaders and Optifine to work and is currently only available for the Java version.

2) Ultimate immersion Resource pack

As the name suggests, this is one of the best realistic texture packs out there for enthusiastic texture connoisseurs. From extra thin walls to extremely detailed roads, every single aspect of this mod is extremely realistic. This mod includes more than 500 modular elements that make your Minecraft experience feel more urban.

This texture pack can only be bought by supporting the developer's Patreon. You'll need to have a valid credit card and a high-end PC to run it.

3) Archaic Texture pack

The detailed particle effects leave a strong medieval undertone (Image via planetminecraft.com)

If you are interested in making your Minecraft world look like it has gone back to the Medieval ages, then the Archaic Texture pack is the best option for you. Customized armor sets, mobs, wood, and even the minute details encompassing the pavements are modeled to provide an aesthetic that is similar to that of the Elder Scrolls games.

It even includes customized 3D models and enhanced PBR textures to add a sense of realism to your Minecraft world. This mod is available for free for the 128x128 resolution and requires a SEUS shader.

4) Optimum Realism

Optimum Realism is an upscaled rendition of your Minecraft world. Similar to pixlli in a way, it focuses on individual blocks and particle effects. However, as the name suggests, this resource pack is aimed at being performance-friendly. Therefore, it will run smoothly on mid-range PCs, making it more accessible than its resource-hungry counterparts.

It is also designed to be compatible with older devices. The 128x128 resolution pack is available for free. You can also use shaders such as SEUS PTGI HRR 3 to further enhance the experience.

5) Realism mats

This one is for the ray-tracing lovers out there. The Realism mats texture pack combines shaders to make the game feel like it has been rendered using Unreal Engine 5.

The most notable effect is the reflections created by the smooth ray tracing on blocks and items such as pickaxes. If you have a good PC, it is recommended to use shaders such as SEUS PTGI HRR 3 to further tweak the visuals.

6) ModernArch

Leaves and the skeletal protrusions in soul sand look incredible (Image via planetminecraft.com)

ModernArch is one of the most creative and unique texture packs in the game. It has custom 3D models with realistic PBR textures that also support POM, which is used for intricate detailing.

From extra realistic leaves to having skulls on soul sand, the developer's dedication to detail is truly inspiring. The 128x128 resolution is available for free, and shaders like SEUS are recommended.

7) Misa’s realistic texture pack

One of the oldest Minecraft packs available, Misa’s realistic texture pack has been constantly upgraded to ensure a stable and exciting Minecraft experience. Although it doesn't primarily focus on realism, the medieval design makes it a great option for those looking to have a fantasy-themed Minecraft experience. The mobs are intricately designed so that you always encounter creatures with different skins and textures.

This pack, when used with Optifine and shaders, adds a touch of realism to 3D blocks.

8) Roundista

This texture pack merges art with realism, making your Minecraft world stand out. With Roundista applied, your box-shaped Minecraft world will be converted into a more rounded one.

The main requirements include Optifine or Iris with the puzzle mod. The developers also recommend shaders such as Nostalgia by RRe36 or any other that are LabPBR compatible. As with other texture packs, the 128x128 resolution is available for free.

9) Stratum texture pack

If you are bored of playing the vanilla Minecraft version and want a complete revamp, this texture pack is for you. The Stratum texture pack adds a special effect to the world, almost completely changing the experience by altering wood, grass, and interiors. The developers of the pack recommend adding shaders, and it also has PBR and POM support. The 128x128 resolution is free to download.

10) Realsource Realistic RTX pack

If you have an Nvidia RTX on your system, this resource pack is for you. The Realsource Realistic RTX pack focuses on adding realistic textures and grain to the game, and it now includes a sandstone upgrade. Ores like diamond, redstone, and iron are given a complete revamp to look more intuitive. It has also been recently upgraded to be more optimized and stable.

Even nighttime takes on a different tone with this pack enabled. Recommended add-ons include Glowing stones, Clear water, and God rays, all of which are available for download.

Many of these texture packs are free to download for lower resolutions. However, if you want to have an enhanced experience, you can download higher resolutions by joining the Patreon of the creators.

Shaders are highly recommended to complement these texture packs. If you have a modern system with decent hardware, do not hesitate to download and use them.