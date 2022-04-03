5 most realistic Minecraft texture packs for high-end PCs

Minecraft texture packs allow players to customize the appearance of their game easily. However, different texture packs make the game look slightly different, and there are a plethora of options out there.

Some of the most popular types of texture packs are those that give a super realistic experience, turning Minecraft into a photo-realistic game. These packs run best on high-end PCs with modern hardware due to their graphically demanding nature.

Five best Minecraft Resource Packs for high-end systems to use

5) NAPP Resource Pack

Download Here

Starting off this list is the NAPP Resource pack. This hyper-realistic pack is incredible in its attention to detail, resulting in a pack that looks almost scary good.

In terms of resolution, there are three different options for players to choose from when using this pack. These include 1024x1024, 512x512, and 256x256. Those using a high-end system will be most suited to the ultra HD 1024x1024 version for the best results.

4) Default 3D Texture Pack

Download Here

Up next is a texture pack named "Default 3D Texture Pack". In simple terms, as the name suggests, this pack adds both 3D items and 3D blocks to the game. This allows default textures to look much more realistic and gives a fantastic flair.

Not many packs can match this level of quality and realism. Hence, the Default 3D pack earns its spot on this list. Anyone looking to try this texture pack for themselves will be delighted to know that it also supports all modern versions of the game, including version 1.18.

3) Fancy Texture Pack

Download Here

With several different resolution options, the "Fancy Texture Pack" is undoubtedly one of the best choices for anyone searching for a high-quality pack. The pack is made with incredible attention to detail and is incredibly well known among fans.

Furthermore, this pack is also available in the Bedrock Edition and the Java Edition of the game. This means absolutely anyone on any device playing Minecraft can use it.

2) Stylized Texture Pack

Download Here

The Stylized Texture pack uses a unique approach to make pretty much everything look much more realistic in Minecraft. It's truly an incredible experience while using this texture pack, and it makes Minecraft look much closer to real life rather than just a simple game.

Such realism does come with a cost, however, as this texture pack is only really appropriate for medium-high-tier PCs due to the high computational cost of its employed techniques. However, for those who are lucky enough to have systems good enough to run this, this pack is an absolute treat to use.

1) Mainly Photorealism Pack

Download Here

Last but certainly not least is a hugely popular pack called "Mainly Photorealism Texture Pack". As seen in the video above, this pack offers players an incredibly realistic experience with resolutions of 512x512, 256×256, or 128×128.

Many of the textures in this pack are based on photos of real-life objects, giving it a vastly different appearance from the default cartoony look of Minecraft. This pack is an excellent choice in any circumstance, enjoying Minecraft multiplayer servers, single-player survival, or even in creative mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar