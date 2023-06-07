How to download Optifine for Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft has a high degree of customization thanks to the many modifications available. Many mods for the game have been developed for years, with Optifine perhaps being one of the most recognized and beloved in the game's history. It has the ability to improve visuals through shaders and even boost FPS. Obviously, a given device's performance with Optifine is dependent on the hardware involved.

Depending on the Optifine configuration, Minecraft players may either see a performance and visual fidelity boost or run into issues. Fortunately, this mod is incredibly easy to configure for maximum FPS on most devices.

But how do Minecraft Java players download and install the mod? And is it available for the 1.20 Trails & Tales update? This article provides an explanation.

How to download and install Optifine for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 was released on June 7, 2023, and at the time of writing this article, the Optifine developers have yet to create a stable version of the mod for the Trails & Tales update. However, Optifine's development is steadfast in keeping pace with the game, so it shouldn't be long before the mod is updated for version 1.20 compatibility.

As the wait for the latest iteration of the long-running mod continues, we examine how to download and install Optifine. This should allow players to be well-prepared once the 1.20 version of the mod makes its way online for the community.

Head to Optifine's official site at https://optifine.net/downloads. Select the version of the game you'd like to download Optifine for. At the moment, version 1.20's pre-release 4 is the latest version. However, the stable build for the full 1.20 update should be available at a later date. Click the download or mirror link to download the mod's .jar file to your device. You'll be brought to an advertising page. Don't click anything just yet. Wait a few seconds, then click the skip button at the top right of the page. At this point, you'll be brought back to the download page. Click the download button one last time to get the .jar file you need. Find the .jar file wherever you saved it and open the .jar file to open Optifine's installer. Ensure that the installation path points to your root ".minecraft" folder where your game assets are stored, then click the install button. After receiving the prompt that Optifine has been installed, open the official launcher and select Java Edition from the game list. Next to the green install/play button, click the icon that normally reads "latest release" and select Optifine from the dropdown list. Press the play button and enjoy!

Note that as the game continues to update and evolve, players may need to occasionally return to the Optifine website to download the latest version of the mod to ensure that they don't revert to the game's original visuals after major changes are made to the game by Mojang.

