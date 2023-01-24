How to download Minecraft 1.19.3 Optifine

The Minecraft 1.19.3 update was released last year on December 7, and since then, many mods have been updated to work on this version. Optifine is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft that adds new visual features to make the game run smoother or improve the quality of the graphics.

Optifine is popular because players with both low-end and high-end systems can take advantage of its features. Shaders are the most used feature of Optifine. They are external files that are capable of making the game look like an AAA title, even though vanilla Minecraft is a blocky sandbox game.

How to use mods with Minecraft: Installing Optifine for version 1.19.3

Whenever a new update comes out, the majority of the playerbase eagerly waits for the Optifine developers to update the mod. Sometimes it only takes a few days for a new Optifine version to come out, but in other cases, it can take months.

How to download

The wait is finally over since the updated version of Optifine has been released. Before you begin downloading the mod, you need to ensure that the vanilla 1.19.3 version is installed on your system and that you have launched this version at least once.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to get Optifine for the latest version:

Step 1: Head over to the official Optifine webpage and navigate to the downloads section.

Step 2: Under Minecraft 1.19.3, click on '+Preview versions' and click on the download button next to the latest available version. Once the stable versions are released, you should download them.

Step 3: Skip the ad after waiting a few seconds, and then click on download.

Step 4: Right-click on the downloaded file and navigate to the 'Open with' option. Here, select Java(TM) Platform SE Binary. If you don't have Java, you'll have to download it from the official website (https://www.oracle.com/java/technologies/downloads/).

Step 5: An Optifine installer will pop up. Check whether the game's folder is correct, and click on the install button.

By following these steps correctly, a new installation of Optifine will be available in your Minecraft launcher. To play, open the launcher and enable the modded option in the installations tab. The Optifine installation can then be selected and launched from here.

If the installation still does not show up, you will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Select the 'New installation' option under the installations tab.

Step 2: Write a name for the installation.

Step 3: In versions, find Optifine for 1.19.3 and click on Create.

How to use shaders

Shaders selection screen in the game (Image via Mojang)

Shaders can make the game look a lot better, and most players install Optifine for this feature alone. Getting shaders is a lot easier than installing Optifine. Here are the steps to add shaders to the game:

Step 1: Download any shader that is available for the latest version. Some of the most popular shaders are BSL, SEUS, and Complementary shaders.

Step 2: Press WIN+R and type "%appdata%/.minecraft" to open Minecraft's application data folder. Move the downloaded shader to the shaderpacks folder.

Step 3: Launch the Optifine installation and navigate to video settings.

Step 4: Select the shaders option and apply the shader from here.

