When is the new Minecraft update 1.20 releasing today (June 7)? 10 am EST to all time zones explored

Minecraft update 1.20 has been one of the most-anticipated patches for the game this year, with Mojang introducing a lot of new features for players to enjoy. Some of the biggest highlights of the update will be the inclusion of Camels in the game along with new playable features and biomes.

However, those are not eh only new features scheduled for update 1.20, players will also be able to explore the new areas on the map, and the developers might look to port monbs from their other games as well.

This has created a lot of curiosity amongst players as to when they will be able to enjoy the new content in the game. Fortunately, Minecraft update 1.20 will be going live at around 10 AM EST today, June 7, 2023, however, the maintenance time can take a bit longer and players may have to wait a bit more to try out the new content.

Minecraft update 1.20 release timer: Patch drop for all regions

Here is the Minecraft 1.20 release timer and patch drop time for all regions

Time Zone Release Time GMT 3:00 PM ET 4:00 PM UTC 3:00 PM IST 8: 30 PM BST 4: 00 PM PT 8: 00 AM

The 1.20 update will also be adding a new Cherry Grobe biome, which will be looking to bring in pink trees to the world. Along with that players will be able to cut and use bamboo, while taming Camels and Sniffer.

Additionally, the much-awaited archeology feature will be a part of Minecraft 1.20, and it will be bringing the brush tool, trail ruins, as well as suspicious gravel.

Update 1.20 will also be the first time in the game that players will be able to get their hands on new default skins. Armor customization will also be apart of the update, which is why this patch has been one of the most anticipated updates that players have been waiting for in the game for quite some time now.

The patch will also be releasing simultaneously across all the major platforms of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows, Chromebook, macOS, and Linux. Hence, players across each of them will be able to try out the new update at the same time.

