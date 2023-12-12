How to install Iris and use shaders for Minecraft 1.20.4 

Minecraft shaders can be a surefire way to vastly improve the game's visuals, and one of the most popular ways to do so is via the Iris Shaders mod. This open-source modification provides a host of performance improvements to coincide with high mod compatibility and the ability to utilize a wide array of different shaders to create graphical improvements that are tough to beat.

Overall, Iris Shaders is a spectacular mod that provides high-end visual rendering despite Minecraft's somewhat older codebase. Its compatibility with a long list of different shaders allows players to fine-tune the graphical experience they desire. But before anything else, you will have to download and install Iris ahead of plugging in a shader.

How to install Iris Shaders in Minecraft

Iris offers a simple installation method for Minecraft fans to utilize (Image via Iris Shaders)

It should be noted that Iris Shaders is developed specifically for Java Edition as a mod, so sadly, Bedrock players will have to look elsewhere for their shader needs. Regardless, Iris' main website offers a very simple installation method that should only take a few seconds to set up regardless of whether you are currently using mods or not.

You can install Iris Shaders by following these steps:

Head to Iris Shaders' download page and choose the universal jar option. If you're already using a mod loader like Fabric or Quilt, you can also select the Modrinth download link to get the .jar file that should work with your mod loader. Once you've downloaded the universal jar, double-click it to open the Iris Shaders installer. Select your game version and installation directory where your Minecraft files and folders are located (this is usually the .minecraft folder, which the installer will detect by default), then click the install button. When the button reads "completed" in the installer, open the game launcher, select Java Edition, and then click the version selector to the left of the play button. Choose the version that reads "Iris & Sodium" and then hit the play button. The mod should load along with the game. If you've already downloaded Fabric or Quilt as a mod loader, you can skip the above steps by simply selecting the Modrinth download link in Step 1. Download the .jar filed presented on Modrinth and then locate the mods folder in your .minecraft root directory and place the .jar file there. It should load as expected, along with other mods, the next time you begin the game.

How to add Minecraft shaders to Iris

Minecraft utilizing BSL Shaders in the Iris Shaders mod (Image via Mojang)

Once you have installed Iris, adding compatible shaders is quite easy. Most shader packs are made available in a simple .zip archive file, which can be read by the mod and then applied as needed. Obviously, you will have to ensure that your shader version matches versions with the game and Iris, but otherwise, the installation process should only take a few moments.

You can install shaders for Iris by following these steps:

Head to your site of choice and select a shader pack, make sure it matches your version of Minecraft and Iris, then download the pack's .zip file. Open your game root directory folder where Iris was installed in the steps above. There should be a folder within the directory named "shaderpacks." Copy/Cut and paste the .zip file to this folder, or simply move it by clicking and dragging. Run the game and open your options menu, select "video settings" and then "shader packs." As long as the .zip file is in the right location, you should find it listed on the next screen. Click the listing of your choice and then the apply button. The shader should activate, and you can then proceed to change settings if you'd like or simply enjoy the game.

That's all there is to it. Keep in mind that as the game version updates, you may need to re-download Iris and any applicable shaders to keep them compatible. Otherwise, since Iris is its own separate installation, you can play your current mod version for as long as you'd like.