"I thought it was real life" — Minecraft player's realistic shader and texture leave the community in disbelief

Minecraft lets players’ creativity run wild, but a lot can be discussed when it comes to the game’s graphics. The game's procedural nature makes this aspect look outdated. Thankfully, some mods and shaders improve it, and sometimes, make Minecraft look hyper-realistic.

Reddit user Charmingbee_ shared a short video clip of the game with one such shader on, making it quite hard to discern if the clip is from the game or the actual world. Another Redditor Screepy_9271 commented,

"I thought it was real life"

Comment byu/Charmingbee_ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Other users, like Bundle_Exists, aptly reacted by saying they were unaware of NASA lending computers to people.

Comment byu/Charmingbee_ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The apt remark is just a sign of how impressive these shaders and resource packs truly are and the power needed to use them. Even a decent machine would struggle to run the game with these mods smoothly.

Another user named jawarny commented their ambiguity about this video being in Minecraft's subreddit until the player started digging holes in the ground.

Comment byu/Charmingbee_ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Such a reaction is quite an expected one as everything about the video makes the game feel all the more unreal, or real when it comes to the quality of lighting, the textures of the block, etc. Minecraft has never looked this good, and videos like these make one feel that the game has the ability to perform beyond one's anticipations.

Minecraft gets too realistic

Minecraft Architect byu/Charmingbee_ inMinecraft Expand Post

Reddit user Charmingbee_ posted a 46-second-long video of the subreddit for the game with the title “Minecraft Architect.” The clip shows the player building a dog house, while there’s nothing quite special about how the dog house has been designed, it's the way the game looks that has blown everyone’s minds.

For the first few seconds, the game looks quite unlike the Minecraft we have seen over the years. It's more like someone took their phone out and started recording a project in their backyard. It is only after the player starts digging the characteristic square holes in the ground that one realizes that it's a game and not the real world.

The wet surface makes the ground reflective and more life-like. The lighting is perfect and the textures look extremely detailed. While the woolen block looks like an asset from the game, the brick block can easily be mistaken for something taken from the real world. The Minecraft shaders used to get the look are really impressive.

The player builds the dog house in a matter of seconds, and the moment they play a lantern, the entire build becomes even more beautiful and cozier. Despite many items in the video retaining their original texture, everything in the video still looks fantastic. One can wonder about the amount of computing power needed to run these shaders and lighting smoothly.

The disbelief can be understood as the extremely detailed resource pack, lighting mod, and shader pack make Minecraft an unrecognizable game. Mojang recently released a live-action music video for the game as well. It seems Minecraft is slowly getting more real by the day.