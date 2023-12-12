7 best shaders for Minecraft 1.20.4

Although Minecraft's stock visuals have come a long way from their early days, there are plenty of methods to improve them through shaders, mods, and texture packs. Shaders operate by utilizing lighting and post-processing effects, creating visual fidelity that was unavailable in the game until only recently, and many shader packs are still an improvement over the default visuals and aesthetic of the game.

With Minecraft's 1.20.4 update having been released recently, shader pack developers are working diligently to update their content for the latest game version. Many of the packs have already completed the transition, but some may still take time. Whatever the case, if you are searching for some great 1.20.4 shader packs, there are many options available.

7 great Minecraft 1.20.4 shader packs for improved lighting and effects

1) BSL Shaders

BSL remains one of the most beloved Minecraft shaders of all time (Image via BitsLabLab)

BSL Shaders is one of the most downloaded shaders among Minecraft players, thanks in part to its high degree of customization options and its varied edits created by fans to create certain desirable effects. Water is made transparent and can also refract the light, enchantment glow is reinforced, and the dynamic lighting coming from light sources creates an excellent ambient (or spooky if there isn't much light) aesthetic.

BSL shouldn't be particularly demanding when it comes to resources either. While every Minecraft player's specs differ, BSL tends to work well across multiple hardware setups. Fortunately, if it doesn't, you can adjust the shader settings easily to improve performance and iron out any effects you'd like to tweak or remove outright.

BSL Shaders Download

2) Complementary Shaders

Complementary Shaders is a very visually pleasing Minecraft shader pack with high compatibility (Image via JustDIAMONDS/YouTube)

Although this shader pack is technically an edit of BSL, Complementary Shaders has taken on a life of its own in the Minecraft community. With improved lighting, contrast, and a well-detailed skybox that can render photorealistic clouds and auroras, there's a lot to like about Complementary. As a BSL edit, it also carries the same great water and lighting effects found in that shader pack.

Complementary also boasts a high degree of configuration and even comes with graphical presets depending on your hardware. This way, just about every player can enjoy this shader pack without bricking their CPU or GPU.

Complementary Shaders Download

3) ProjectLUMA Shaders

Steve takes a stroll with ProjectLuma shaders active in Minecraft (Image via Texture-packs.com/YouTube)

Inspired by KUDA shaders, ProjectLuma takes many aspects of what that pack does well while providing a full rendering experience within OpenGL. In addition to offering tweakable settings based on player hardware, ProjectLuma offers PBR functionality, making it a fantastic pairing with texture and resource packs that implement physics-based rendering.

The lighting in ProjectLuma is pleasant without being harsh, the water can refract and reflect while also exhibiting improved fluid physics in some situations, and the varied visual settings ensure that players aren't bogged with stuttering and lag if they don't have the best PC specs on the market.

ProjectLuma Shaders Download

4) Beyond Belief Shaders

Beyond Belief exceptionally captures water effects rendered in Minecraft (Image via Unicornblood2468/CurseForge)

Created in 2015 and carried onward by a committed group of Minecraft fans, Beyond Belief captivates with a full suite of effects, including volumetric clouds, waving leaves, cel-shading, and a natural color palette for lighting effects. However, one of the biggest draws of this shader pack is how it handles water, particularly effects that appear during rain.

To be more specific, Beyond Belief creates slick reflections on the surface of blocks during the rain, creating a magnificent atmospheric effect when the weather gets stormy. Even bodies of water look incredibly realistic compared to other Minecraft shaders, creating magnificent ripples and tides across the surface regardless of whether the water is in a lake or the ocean.

Beyond Belief Shaders Download

5) Oceano Shaders

Oceano Shaders are perfect for a tropical or lively Minecraft locale (Image via Littler00/CurseForge)

Where many shaders emphasize photorealism, Oceano Shaders take a brighter and more colorful approach to in-game visuals. The water and sky are bright and vivid, and sun rays really give off a sense of heat that makes this shader pack perfect for taking screenshots in a beach setting or constructing a tropical build.

Don't get confused, though. The dark spots of the in-game world are still as dark as ever, although the shadows and their interactions with dynamic lighting are vastly improved. The color pop also works quite well in low-light situations as they do in the full force of the sun.

Oceano Shaders Download

6) Continuum Shaders

Continuum reimagines Minecraft with physically-based lighting effects (Image via Continuum Graphics)

A shader pack that is in heavy and steady development, Continuum Shaders is made for lovers of realism, casual fans, builders, and content creators alike. Although this pack is certainly aiming for a more realistic visual experience, incorporating physics-based lighting and in-camera effects, it also goes through a substantial amount of earthy color grading to give a natural overall feel.

In many ways, Continuum Shaders pushes the limit of what effects can be rendered within Mojang's sandbox title. However, although the pack is well-optimized, some lower-spec machines may struggle with it and require a delve into the shader's settings to offset the performance impact.

Continuum Shaders Download

7) Rethinking Voxels

Rethinking Voxels utilizes volumetric block light to create impressive Minecraft visuals (Image via Gri573/Modrinth)

Although Rethinking Voxels is technically an edit of the Complementary Reimagined shaders, it has a unique identity compared to its parent pack, and the visual quality is stellar, to say the least. Although it does have sizable performance requirements due to its use of ray tracing and pixel-perfect shadow rendering, fans can't argue with the on-screen results.

Light and shadow meet at block intersections, and light source blocks themselves create a very pleasing dynamic glow thanks to the implementation of volumetric lighting. There are a few optical glitches that might pop up when leaving dark locales or when using Nvidia GPUs, but they don't really get in the way of the magnificent presentation.

Rethinking Voxels Download