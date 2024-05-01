Minecraft reveals official live-action music video

Minecraft is currently having an explosive time. With a major update on the way, multiple interesting items and mobs being added, and an upcoming movie starring Jack Black and Jason Mamoa, this is perhaps the best time to be a fan of the game. However, it appears Mojang Studios is not done with bringing surprises to players. The game's official X handle recently tweeted a music video for Minecraft and it is beautifully made.

The music video fuses Minecraft and the real world where things in the latter are acted out like in the game. The one-minute and thirty-second-long video contains a ton of Easter eggs for fans to find. Here’s everything about the music video.

Minecraft gets a live-action music video

A live-action music video for Minecraft seems like a fever dream, especially when thinking about how the villagers would look like. But the team behind the music video did their research and made sure everything fit perfectly.

An interesting Easter egg in the video shows the name of the office “Do not dig straight down.” As players who have fallen into lava pits while digging straight down know, it is one of the unspoken rules of the game.

Other interesting activities in the music video include showing the singer riding a pig while it is being moved using carrots. There’s also a tree house that is operated using Redstone and sticky piston. The entire video is a delight to watch for anyone who has played the game.

Find all the Easter eggs (Image via X/Mojang)

Perhaps the most interesting part of the music video is the ending scene where the frame shows people gathering around and a lot of different things in the background. Keen observers must have noticed how many things from the game have been recreated in the video.

One can see the Nether portal in the middle of the frame, there’s also a pile of TNT nearby, some large mushroom trees on the right side, and a house on the left. But as one looks further into the distance, it becomes difficult to make out what's beyond.

There’s a desert temple, a castle, and even clouds in the sky that have the classic rectangular shape. That said, the music video shows fans what to expect from the upcoming Minecraft live-action movie.