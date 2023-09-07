How much RAM does Minecraft need? Minecraft RAM allocation guide

Minecraft, like every other game, requires RAM to run on a device. Even though it is a blocky and pixellated sandbox title, it can require quite a lot of RAM depending on several factors like render distance, the number of mods running on it, the shader pack, etc. Though the launcher automatically allocates a set amount of RAM to each game version, there are ways to change it.

This article will detail everything you need to know about Minecraft's RAM allocation.

Everything to know about RAM allocation for Minecraft

Default RAM allocation, and how much RAM does Minecraft need

Shaders and loads of mods will require more RAM in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players must learn what the default number of RAM allocated to each game version is whenever it is downloaded and run on a device. The official game launcher allocates 2 GB of RAM to every game version, be it new or old.

Since the game has one of the most basic graphics and rendering needs, a basic world with a low render distance can easily run on 2 GB. Also, the launcher set this default value as most devices in the current day and age have at least 4 GB of RAM, which means that the system can also run properly in the background while the game is running.

If players try to run shaders and mods or set high render distances, there is a chance that 2 GB of RAM will not suffice. Usually, 4 GB of RAM is enough for players using a few mods and shaders.

However, if they create massive redstone contraptions or have loads of mods, they might even have to give the game 8 GB or more RAM. There is a simple trick through which players can allocate additional RAM to their version of Minecraft.

How to allocate more RAM for a Minecraft version?

To allow a game version to use more RAM on the device, players must first open the official game launcher. Then, they must select the Java Edition since it is the only edition that supports custom RAM allocation. Once selected, users need to head to the "Installations" tab, where all versions are listed.

Press on the three dots in any version and click "Edit." This will take users to a new page where they can edit certain aspects. Select the "MORE OPTIONS" drop-down menu to open a box that says "JVM ARGUMENTS."

The editable box will contain a long string of commands that execute when the game runs. At the start of the command line, you will notice "Xmx2G" written, which indicates the number of GBs allocated to that particular game version.

In order to increase the RAM allocation, users can increase the number in the first command argument and save the changes. This will successfully allow the game to use more RAM whenever it is running.

However, players must be extremely cautious about increasing their RAM allocation, as it should not be equal to the RAM they have installed on their device. It should always be half or less than half of what they have so as to not disturb vital System Processes.