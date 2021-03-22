5 things players didn't know about the chicken in Minecraft

The chicken is one of Minecraft's most iconic mobs. With their derpy little faces and annoying clucks, most players have killed their fair share of chickens. However, while they have been in Minecraft for ages, some players may not know all of the specifics.

From being able to ride in a minecart to having a baby zombie jockey, chickens have no shortage of obscure features. To know more about these little arrow makers, players should check out the five unknown things about the chicken.

5 unknown things about the chicken in Minecraft

#5 - Feather Falling

Shown: A chicken attempting to fly (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that chickens have a built-in Feather Falling enchantment. Due to their small size, they can prevent reaching terminal velocity by flapping their little wings.

This is useful for players who need to transport chickens to their farm. If a chicken happens to fall down a cliff, it will slowly glide down the cliff and not take any fall damage.

#4 - Egg percentages

Image via Minecraft

Unarguably, the best feature of the chicken is its egg-laying capabilities. Each egg thrown has a 1/8 chance of spawning a chick.

Many players may not know that there is a chance to spawn four chicks in one egg. With a 1/256 chance, a stack of 16 eggs has the chance of spawning a max of 64 chicks if each egg produces four chicks. This obviously will not often happen, if at all.

#3 - Egg laying times

Image via Minecraft

Some players may be unaware of the specifics of egg-laying. If the chicken resides in a loaded chunk, it has the chance of laying an egg every 5-10 minutes (or 6000 to 12000 ticks).

With multiple chickens, players can amass a large collection of eggs to further improve their chicken farm.

#2 - Chicken Jockey

Shown: The Chicken Jockey (Image via Mojang)

Many players are not aware that the Chicken Jockey exists in Minecraft. Due to their extreme rarity, Chicken Jockeys seem to evade most players' playthroughs. The following mobs can occasionally be found riding a chicken:

Baby Zombie

Baby Husk

Baby Zombie Villager

Baby Drowned

Baby Zombified Pigman

These mobs have a 5% chance to spawn riding a chicken. However, the chances increase if there are chickens in the nearby area.

#1 - Farm

Shown: An upcoming meal (Image via Minecraft)

Chickens have great farming potential as they provide multiple resources. They drop feathers, which are the best source to craft arrows that require feathers and flint. With a giant chicken farm, players will have no shortage of arrows in no time.

Unsurprisingly, chickens also provide chicken. It is a great early game food source. However, it loses its importance as the player starts eating steak or porkchops.

