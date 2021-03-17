How to find buried treasure in Minecraft

Buried treasure is a semi-rare generated treasure chest in Minecraft. It is the only way for players to find The Heart of the Sea, which can be used to craft a Conduit. In addition to The Heart of the Sea, buried treasure also contains other goodies that players will most definitely want to dig up.

Besides just randomly (and very luckily) digging up buried treasure on the beach, players will also need explorer maps which will mark buried treasure with a big red X (shown in the image above).

How can players find buried treasure in Minecraft?

Location

Buried treasure is primarily found on Minecraft beaches (Image via Minecraft)

Buried treasure is primarily found on the beaches of Minecraft. It can sometimes (but rarely) be found on the ocean floor.

Luckily, explorer maps will often lead the player to a chest found on a beach. If not, players are recommended to ride a boat to the X and then use Potions of Waterbreathing to dive down and dig up the treasure.

Explorer Maps

Shown: What an explorer map looks like in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Besides dumb luck, explorer maps are the only real way to search for buried treasure. Explorer maps have an 100% chance to spawn inside of shipwrecks. Maps can also be found in underwater ruins, with around a 40% chance of the chests being located there.

Once an explorer map has been acquired, the player will have to travel towards the big red X. On the map, the player will be depicted as a white circle (shown above). In the above scenario, the player will have to move north-west to arrive at the X.

