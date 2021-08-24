Top 5 biomes beginners should avoid in Minecraft

Biomes are the environments that make up Minecraft worlds. There is a wide variety of biomes within Minecraft, and the chances of seeing them are always randomly generated based on world seeds.

For Minecraft beginners, some biomes will prove more difficult to interact with than others. Each biome has its own unique properties, including specific mobs, structures, and weather.

Because Minecraft worlds are random, some biomes simply cannot be avoided. However, when considering all the aspects of every Minecraft biome, these are some that beginners may want to stay away from if possible.

Minecraft biomes that beginners should avoid

5) Swamp

A swamp biome (Image via Minecraft)

There are a few reasons why swamp biomes might be difficult for beginners to be in. To start, swamp biomes are home to the slime mob. These mobs will multiply into smaller versions as they get killed which may be hard for beginners to deal with.

Additionally, swamps have an increased chance of spawning the hostile "witch mobs" due to the witch hut structures that generate within the biome. Witches can be quite deadly for beginners since they are fairly strong and can inflict negative potion effects onto players.

On top of all this, swamp biomes can be difficult to navigate with the plethora of vines and shallow waters that can slow down a player trying to escape from hostile mobs.

However, one advantage of swamp biomes is the number of chickens that can be found. Chickens are most common in Minecraft swamps, and they will provide players with an abundance of food and feathers.

4) Crimson Forest

Crimson forest biome (Image via Minecraft)

There is perhaps nothing scarier in Minecraft than the nether realm. The biomes that make up the nether are terrifying for their own individual reasons. One of the nether biomes beginners may want to avoid is the crimson forest.

Crimson forests are home to hostile hoglins and neutral yet equally frightening piglins. Hoglins are incredibly strong and can fling Minecraft players up into the air, inflicting lots of damage. Piglins will attack any player not wearing gold armor, or attempting to mine gold ore in front of them.

With such a high number of these mobs, Minecraft beginners may want to stick to relatively safer nether biomes when exploring the hellish dimension.

3) Ocean

An ocean biome (Image via Minecraft)

There are a few different types of ocean biomes in Minecraft, but they all share one aspect: players can easily drown in them without paying careful attention. If a Minecraft beginner’s swimming skills are underdeveloped, they might find themselves stuck within the deep oceans and end up dead before reaching the surface.

Before swimming and exploring underwater in Minecraft, gamers should learn tricks on how to create air pockets, or get armor that will help them survive underwater. Beginners are much better off traveling through ocean biomes on a boat.

2) Basalt Deltas

A basalt delta biome (Image via Minecraft)

Yet another nether biome that is a beginner’s worst nightmare is the basalt deltas. These biomes are incredibly hard to navigate, even for experienced Minecraft players. The uneven, spikey terrain somewhat requires parkour skills, which is not every gamer’s strong suit.

Within the basalt delta biomes are tiny pockets of lava that are far too easy to accidentally fall into. This would be a tragic death, as all of the player's items would burn away.

Additionally, these biomes have an increased amount of magma cubes, which are mobs that have similar properties to slimes. Magma cubes can be difficult to fight and can knock players into said lava pockets.

1) The End

The ender dragon in flying in the end (Image via Minecraft)

While Minecraft’s end is technically its own dimension, it only consists of one type of biome as it looks the same no matter how far one travels. And while gamers must go to the end to fight the ender dragon and beat the game, beginners should not go until they are absolutely ready.

When entering the end for the first time, there is no way out until the dragon is killed. Defeating it will open up a portal back to the overworld. Minecraft players must be more than confident that they will beat the dragon upon entering the dimension.

The only other way to leave the end without beating the ender dragon is to die and respawn. One of the easiest and most tragic ways to die in Minecraft is to fall into the void in the end dimension. When this happens, gamers will lose all of the items in their inventory and have no way whatsoever to retrieve them.

Clearly, the end is serious business. Beginners must be aware of the severity of this dimension before conquering its wrath.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul