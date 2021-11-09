Top 5 tips for conquering woodland mansion in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft features various types of creatures, commonly termed mobs. Villagers, piglin brutes, shulkers and illagers are some of the most common types of mobs present in the game.

Woodland mansion is the biggest structure in Minecraft. Inside this lavish home, players can find strong vindicators, evokers, and other monsters. Here are some tips that will help players in their battle against illagers inside woodland mansions.

Tips for taking over a woodland mansion in Minecraft

5) Use the best weapons and armor

Enchanted sword (Image via Minecraft)

The foremost tip would be to use the best weapons and armors players have in the game. While fighting any mob in Minecraft, having good gear always gives players an advantage. Woodland mansions are home to vindicators and evokers, two of the strongest Overworld mobs.

Moreover, players can enchant their gear with enchantments like Protection, Thorns, Sharpness, Power, etc., to make conquering the mansion a lot easier.

4) Do not sleep on potions

Potions (Image via Minecraft)

Potions are often underestimated in Minecraft. However, their value shines when fighting dangerous mobs. Players struggling to defeat vindicators and evokers in mansions can use potions to gain the upper hand.

With Invisibility potions, players can make some clever plays by trapping the vindicators. Strength potion is also excellent for dealing with evokers quickly before they summon vexes.

3) Know the locations of loot chests

Mansion have hidden chests (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland mansions are filled with loot chests. Players can find valuable items inside these chests, such as enchanted golden apples, enchanted books, diamond gear, name tags, etc.

Many loot chests are hidden in woodland mansions. Before raiding a woodland mansion, players should know the locations of all chests.

2) Hidden rooms

Woodland mansion is filled with weird statues and hidden rooms. Inside these hidden rooms, players can find loot chests, vindicators, and evokers.

A woodland mansion has three different floors, and each is filled with multiple rooms. Players should check every nook and cranny to make sure no vindicator or evoker is left alive.

1) Get rid of evokers first

Kill evokers first (Image via Minecraft)

Evokers are the most dangerous mob in a woodland mansion. Unlike other illagers, it can use magic to attack enemies. Players should kill evokers first before they summon tiny yet powerful vexes.

Raiding a woodland mansion for the first time can be a terrifying experience. However, once conquered, players will get a massive building for free.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi