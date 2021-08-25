Where are the loot chests in Minecraft's woodland mansions?

Woodland mansions are a huge draw for Minecraft explorers and can have some great loot hidden away for those with a keen eye.

Generated systematically into a somewhat randomized form, woodland mansions are sprawling structures compared to many of their Minecraft counterparts and are located squarely within dark forest biomes.

Woodland mansions are inhabited by hostile illagers, and if they are not lit during exploration, these mansions have a low enough light level to spawn standard hostile mobs such as zombies, skeletons, and spiders.

Players exploring woodland mansions will have to watch their backs and keep an eye out for certain rooms that spawn loot chests.

Minecraft: All secret rooms that have loot chests in woodland mansions

With so many different rooms, including secret ones, it's no surprise woodland mansions have tons of loot. Image via Mojang

Since woodland mansions are capable of spawning with several combinations of different room arrangements, it is best to zero in on the secret rooms that award players with loot chests.

Other rooms certainly have plenty to offer, but the loot chests themselves offer some substantial bounty. A great way to find the secret rooms within a woodland mansion is by using its windows to scope out the angles where hidden rooms may be placed between ordinary ones.

Another great tactic Minecraft players can utilize to find these secret rooms is to remove the roof of the floor they're on, providing an unhindered view of the room layouts.

Once players have located their secret rooms, things come down to whether the game's generation code created a secret room with a loot chest or not. Secret rooms where loot chests can spawn in Minecraft's woodland mansions can be found below:

"Checkerboard" rooms, denoted by the black/white wool pattern on the flooring.

"X" rooms, marked by the cobblestone blocks in an X pattern on the walls.

"Allium" rooms, which can be pointed out by the Allium (purple) flowers potted near a bed. This loot chest will specifically hold Allium flowers instead of randomized loot.

"Gray Banner" rooms, marked by a large cobblestone structure in the shape of a double staircase.

"Sapling Farm" rooms. These rooms contain roughly 58 dark oak saplings in shelves along the walls. Loot chests in this room will drop dark oak saplings instead of ordinary Minecraft loot.

"Tree Chopping" rooms, marked by a tree at the end of the room. The chest will be right in front of the tree. It will provide either an Efficiency enchanted iron axe in Minecraft: Java Edition or a leather cap in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

"Winding Stairway" rooms, which will contain very long and winding stairs as the name suggests. However, at the end of the stairway, Minecraft players can find the loot chest.

"Bedroom with Loft" rooms, which contain a large double bed, a loft above it, and two small doors off to the side with empty signs atop them.

"Clean Chest" rooms, which are essentially just a loot chest and a few torches.

"False End Portal" rooms, containing a set of blocks in the likeness of an End Portal. The loot chest in this room is trapped and can cause the adjoining TNT blocks to explode and release silverfish into the room. However, the loot chest itself contains Ender Pearls.

"Attic" rooms, which Minecraft players can point out by its division into two rooms and the cross-like indentations in the dark oak walls. This room will have two loot chests.

"Arena" rooms, containing a platform somewhat fenced in by dark oak fencing and resembling a fighting cage.

