Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai rejects xQc's offer to go to Spain for the streamer karts tournament

Twitch streamer Ibai rejected an offer from xQc to join the streamer's racing kart tournament in Spain, giving a few reasons as to why he's turning the offer down.

Ibai is one of the largest Spanish-speaking streamers on Twitch, gaining over nine million followers and a total of over one billion views on his YouTube channel. The popular Spanish streamer recently announced that he would be getting together with some of the biggest Spanish streamers to race in a racing kart tournament.

When xQc saw this massive collaboration, he immediately wanted to know if he was invited, jokingly asking if he could come and participate in the tournament. Ibai, trying to be as polite as possible, responded to his question by saying he couldn't come to Spain because he is too busy streaming:

"xQc I don't have any problems with you, you are doing twelve or thirteen hours a stream everyday. You can't move to Spain because you are in your house all day."

Ibai says he respects xQc while turning down his offer to join karting tournament

Following his explanation of why he couldn't come, he stated how much respect he had for the amount of effort the streamer puts in everyday:

"I respect you because this is your life, you like to stream a lot, a lot of hours and a lot of farming. I respect you because I think (streaming) is very difficult, I think you need a strong mentality to do that."

Ibai then clarified the reasoning behind his decision:

"But I can't invite you to Barcelona because we speak Spanish. I respect you a lot, but you can't move to Barcelona."

Members of Reddit shared their reaction to the clip, with many joking about the language barrier between the two:

Also Read Article Continues below

While it seems that this interaction was more of a joke than it was serious, the idea of having the largest streamers of different languages collaborating together is quite an intriguing one. The event could be massive and could potentially connect communities that are on opposite ends of the world. While this is a longshot of an idea, it seems like this interaction could possibly bring us closer to an xQc and Ibai collaboration stream in the future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish