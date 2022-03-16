"She looks like she's 12": Asmongold gives his thoughts on VTubers following Quin69's rant

Asmongold gave his take on VTubers on his latest stream. He was prompted by the recent drama being stirred by the streamer Quin69, who went on a rant against VTubers on Twitch.

Zach "Asmongold" is one of the founding members of One True King, a streamer group that has some of the biggest names on Twitch associated with them. On top of that, he is also a streamer with a long history of being on Twitch, so he's seen most of the popular trends come and go in his years of streaming.

One of the most recent trends is the concept of VTuber streamers, where people use a digital avatar to broadcast themselves to the world, with the majority of these streamers keeping their face a secret.

This is one of the facets that Quin69 took issue with on a recent stream, where he started ranting about how he finds them to be "fake" and "cringe."

"They're just cheating! They don't even need to look do anything good, they pretend to be 13 and put on some fake, cringe voice and just create parasocial relationships with desperate f*ckin weebs who can't get a f*ckin girlfriend in real life 'cause they're f*ckin pathetic!"

This has prompted many streamers to respond to these targeted comments, with Asmongold being the latest.

Asmongold gives his take on VTubers following Quin69's comments

Asmongold said that the way some of these VTubers depict themselves makes him uncomfortable, saying that some of them look like they're twelve years old.

"The girls of questionable age, seeming younger than you are, below the age of consent, this is not something that I am comfortable with, this is not something that I like. I don't care if she's a nine-thousand year old vampire, she looks like she's twelve, and that's all there is to it. That's all I care about, it's weird."

He then brings up that this is more of a direct consequence of anime presenting younger characters in a raunchy manner, while also saying this may be something the VTubers have not chosen to do.

"So that part of anime, I'm sure some VTubers have an element of that too, even if they don't want to."

He adds that he finds this aspect of VTubers uncomfortable, but has no issues with anything else about them.

"These are just things that make me uncomfortable, and I think it would just be better if they did not exist. That's all there is to it. That's the only thing I have against it."

Plenty of people on Reddit shared their reactions, with many agreeing that the avatars can sometimes seem a bit too young.

With Asmongold throwing his hat into this drama, who will be next to give their opinions on the virtual streamers next?

