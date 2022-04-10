League of Legends player accuses Twitch streamer Drututt of "attempting to harass," provides evidence for "racist" behavior

In today's gaming world, MOBA games cater to some of the most highly competitive players and streamers, and League of Legends is one such game.

Riot's multiplayer online battle arena title is a challenging game in itself and if one wishes to make a career in streaming such games, they have a steep mountain to climb.

Now, in a shocking incident, an up-and-coming LoL player and Twitch partner, NoArmWhatley, has accused popular streamer and LoL expert, Drututt, of "attempting to harass" him in "public and behind the scenes." The former has even claimed to provide proof for the same as well as for the "racist" remarks in a detailed thread on Twitter.

In his first tweet, NoArmWhatley stated:

"A thread about @Drututt, since he has insisted on trying to start drama with me. For several months now Drututt has been attempting to harass me both in public and behind the scenes. I have legitimately no clue why he has chosen to do this besides the fact I play Tahm Kench."

Disclaimer: The salient features of the story contain expletive language and profanity.

NoArmWhatley accuses Twitch streamer Drututt of racism and harassment, provides proof

In a now-viral thread on the social media platform, NoArmWhatley opened up about his personal experiences with his established competitor, Drututt.

He went into detail regarding the claim, giving a brief summary of all the incidents that took place over several months, and attached screenshots of Drututt's questionable messages in Twitch chats, League of Legends in-game chat, and more.

In his second tweet on the detailed thread, NoArmWhatley claimed that Drututt's insistence on starting a conflict with him was the reason behind him taking to Twitter to publicly talk about the aforementioned incidents.

In addition to this, NoArmWhatley also provided proof of Drututt's racist remarks and behavior in the video. The former also stated that the reason for the latter accusing him of being a racist might be:

"The first is the spreading rumours that I'm racist. I have no clue where this came from, but there isn't really a shred of evidence behind this. Projection considering the mass amount of evidence everywhere that Drututt is actually racist."

Unfortunately, there is more to the adverse situation. NoArmWhatley then narrated another incident wherein, the accused used his "Discord to song request bannable music."

No Arm Whatley @WhatleyLeague Until literally today I have never said a single word to Drututt, however 10 months ago after I played with @thebausffs he linked my stream and sent his Discord to song request bannable music. At the time I didn't know this was Drututt, I had to be told by someone else. Until literally today I have never said a single word to Drututt, however 10 months ago after I played with @thebausffs he linked my stream and sent his Discord to song request bannable music. At the time I didn't know this was Drututt, I had to be told by someone else. https://t.co/dL1OHZmdSu

He explained that the bizarre incident took place ten months ago while he was streaming and playing with another famous entity in the League of Legends space, Thebausffs.

There was more evidence of the same in the tweets that followed. However, NoArmWhatley stated that he did not care about the constant harassment on his stream and that atrocious messages along with spreading rumors about him being a racist were not the reason.

He then, adding further accusations, highlighted the reason behind his efforts to draw attention to Drututt's questionable actions were the latter's attempts to blacklist him within the community. He added to the same and talked about the difficulties that small streamers face to succeed in the industry.

No Arm Whatley @WhatleyLeague It's obviously hard enough to succeed at streaming such a nepotistic community without having one of the largest streamers on the platform constantly trying to push you back down and do everything in their power to make you fail. That's why I was forced to finally make this post. It's obviously hard enough to succeed at streaming such a nepotistic community without having one of the largest streamers on the platform constantly trying to push you back down and do everything in their power to make you fail. That's why I was forced to finally make this post.

NoArmWhatley, in his last tweet in the thread, mentioned that he is aware of the backlash he might face due to his accusations since the same has happened with other Twitch streamers who have tried to speak up on the situation.

No Arm Whatley @WhatleyLeague Thanks to anyone who read this whole post, I needed to get it off my chest. I'll repeat I have nothing personal against Drututt, and have barely spoken to him, this all started long before I said a single word to him, so I wanted to get it out into the open. Thanks to anyone who read this whole post, I needed to get it off my chest. I'll repeat I have nothing personal against Drututt, and have barely spoken to him, this all started long before I said a single word to him, so I wanted to get it out into the open.

Fans react on Twitter to the viral thread by NoArmWhatley

One fan shared a similar story much like NoArmWhatley's in the reply section to the tweet.

L i z @AerialQueenLiz @WhatleyLeague @Drututt He once said I'm always complaining and I have shit opinions and when they told him I'm a girl he was like "oh it makes sense then" @WhatleyLeague @Drututt He once said I'm always complaining and I have shit opinions and when they told him I'm a girl he was like "oh it makes sense then"

However, most individuals tried to draw attention to the minute details of the evidence and attempted to point out the faults in the same.

yeeeee @Xander_Lynx @WhatleyLeague @Drututt This thing is all I'm seeing is out of context SS and vids, You manipulated the video to sound like that why didn't you let him finish what he was saying in the said video? Also, I don't think it makes sense. since every action has a reaction and unless you have said evidence- @WhatleyLeague @Drututt This thing is all I'm seeing is out of context SS and vids, You manipulated the video to sound like that why didn't you let him finish what he was saying in the said video? Also, I don't think it makes sense. since every action has a reaction and unless you have said evidence-

1: Discord messages can be faked as in the app you can have any profile picture and in Discord servers you can set any nickname you choose (there is no tag as well) (1) @Drututt I'm gunna look like a complete idiot here if I'm wrong but from a logical position this is what I've gathered.1: Discord messages can be faked as in the app you can have any profile picture and in Discord servers you can set any nickname you choose (there is no tag as well) (1) @WhatleyLeague @Drututt I'm gunna look like a complete idiot here if I'm wrong but from a logical position this is what I've gathered.1: Discord messages can be faked as in the app you can have any profile picture and in Discord servers you can set any nickname you choose (there is no tag as well) (1)

A handful of individuals supported NoArmWhatley and opposed the bizarre behavior.

C9 Emilia @emiliacosplay @WhatleyLeague @Drututt kinda gross how tons of people in the comments are either saying "based" or "its just jokes lol" in response to someone literally threatening harm to black and trans people. thats not something you can joke about. this community is doomed @WhatleyLeague @Drututt kinda gross how tons of people in the comments are either saying "based" or "its just jokes lol" in response to someone literally threatening harm to black and trans people. thats not something you can joke about. this community is doomed

Readers must note that the accusations, at the time of writing, are nothing more than claims. The accused streamer Drututt is also yet to release an official statement regarding the same following NoArmWhatley's tweet.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul