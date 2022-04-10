League of Legends player accuses Twitch streamer Drututt of "attempting to harass," provides evidence for "racist" behavior

In today's gaming world, MOBA games cater to some of the most highly competitive players and streamers, and League of Legends is one such game.
Riot's multiplayer online battle arena title is a challenging game in itself and if one wishes to make a career in streaming such games, they have a steep mountain to climb.
Now, in a shocking incident, an up-and-coming LoL player and Twitch partner, NoArmWhatley, has accused popular streamer and LoL expert, Drututt, of "attempting to harass" him in "public and behind the scenes." The former has even claimed to provide proof for the same as well as for the "racist" remarks in a detailed thread on Twitter.
In his first tweet, NoArmWhatley stated:
"A thread about @Drututt, since he has insisted on trying to start drama with me. For several months now Drututt has been attempting to harass me both in public and behind the scenes. I have legitimately no clue why he has chosen to do this besides the fact I play Tahm Kench."
Disclaimer: The salient features of the story contain expletive language and profanity.
NoArmWhatley accuses Twitch streamer Drututt of racism and harassment, provides proof
In a now-viral thread on the social media platform, NoArmWhatley opened up about his personal experiences with his established competitor, Drututt.
He went into detail regarding the claim, giving a brief summary of all the incidents that took place over several months, and attached screenshots of Drututt's questionable messages in Twitch chats, League of Legends in-game chat, and more.
In his second tweet on the detailed thread, NoArmWhatley claimed that Drututt's insistence on starting a conflict with him was the reason behind him taking to Twitter to publicly talk about the aforementioned incidents.
In addition to this, NoArmWhatley also provided proof of Drututt's racist remarks and behavior in the video. The former also stated that the reason for the latter accusing him of being a racist might be:
"The first is the spreading rumours that I'm racist. I have no clue where this came from, but there isn't really a shred of evidence behind this. Projection considering the mass amount of evidence everywhere that Drututt is actually racist."
Unfortunately, there is more to the adverse situation. NoArmWhatley then narrated another incident wherein, the accused used his "Discord to song request bannable music."
He explained that the bizarre incident took place ten months ago while he was streaming and playing with another famous entity in the League of Legends space, Thebausffs.
There was more evidence of the same in the tweets that followed. However, NoArmWhatley stated that he did not care about the constant harassment on his stream and that atrocious messages along with spreading rumors about him being a racist were not the reason.
He then, adding further accusations, highlighted the reason behind his efforts to draw attention to Drututt's questionable actions were the latter's attempts to blacklist him within the community. He added to the same and talked about the difficulties that small streamers face to succeed in the industry.
NoArmWhatley, in his last tweet in the thread, mentioned that he is aware of the backlash he might face due to his accusations since the same has happened with other Twitch streamers who have tried to speak up on the situation.
Fans react on Twitter to the viral thread by NoArmWhatley
One fan shared a similar story much like NoArmWhatley's in the reply section to the tweet.
However, most individuals tried to draw attention to the minute details of the evidence and attempted to point out the faults in the same.
A handful of individuals supported NoArmWhatley and opposed the bizarre behavior.
Readers must note that the accusations, at the time of writing, are nothing more than claims. The accused streamer Drututt is also yet to release an official statement regarding the same following NoArmWhatley's tweet.